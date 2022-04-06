STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Hyderabad's Institute of Hotel Management aims to break records by cooking 75 biryanis

Some of the biryanis served were Ankapur Chicken Biryani, Potlum Biryani, Jaipuri Chicken Biryani, Bharwan Gosht-ki-Biryani, Khargosh-ki-Biryani and Saoji Chicken Biryani.

Published: 06th April 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

biriyani, biryani

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabadis have a robust appetite for all kinds of biryanis and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) just proved just how popular the dish is - with an attempt to secure biryani a place in the Limca Book of World Records. 

IHM-Hyderabad, as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, prepared 75 types of biryanis from across the country on Wednesday. An array of mouth-watering biryanis - made with fish, seafood, chicken, mutton and vegetables, accompanied by aromatic spices - were prepared by the staff and students and put on display. 

IHM chose the number '75' to mark 75 years of India's Independence. Some of the biryanis served were Ankapur Chicken Biryani, Potlum Biryani, Jaipuri Chicken Biryani, Bharwan Gosht-ki-Biryani, Khargosh-ki-Biryani, Saoji Chicken Biryani, Bhatkal Biryani, Vaankozhi Biryani, Malai Tikka Biryani, Kolkata Biryani and Nizam Subz Biryani.   

As part of the event which ends on April 7, the students will also present a flower arrangement, comprising 50,000 fresh flowers, placed on a 30-feet-tall bamboo structure. They plan to pitch this as the largest flower arrangement to bag a spot in the records book. The institute is open for visitors till April 7 to enjoy the potentially record-breaking biryani fare and floral installation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institute of Hotel Management Limca Book of World Records IHM Hyderabad Biriyani
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp