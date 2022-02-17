Wine, dine, splurge at Hyderabad's newest 'retail experience' restaurant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sometimes, more than the bread and wine, we fall in love with the ambience of a luxury restaurant -- we admire the furniture, crockery and lights. We so wish that we could own certain pieces of its decor. We might even go looking to buy it, but these are hard to find as most often they are custom-made.

It’s time to walk into Voila -- a newly opened ‘retail experience’ restaurant at Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills -- where you enjoy your grub and if anything catches your eye, you can feel free to buy it. Voila is all about luxury dining, cocktails and lifestyle. It boasts of a Roman edifice painted in the darkest shades of teal and finely lined with glossy gold.

The doorway opens into a fantastical world where everything that glitters is golden. An imposing golden glass-chandelier encircled with sculpted cupids welcomes visitors. From plates to spoons to the legs of chairs, everything looks sublime with a touch of PVD-coated black and rose gold. Every piece of furniture is different from another.

“Each piece here is a piece of art, and you can own it,” says Kunal Kukreja, one of the two owners of Voila, who also own Amnesia Lounge Bar and Insomnia Club. “The idea was not to come up with something different, but set up a place where diners can immerse in sheer luxury, and if they want, they can make it their own,” Kunal, who runs the business with Raja Srikar, says.

“Voila is all about the experience. We have music playing in the background, but no live artistes. The ambience is a lot different from what we might find in a bar or pub, it is sublime and classy. It is a place for families,” he adds.

The restaurant has a lot of signature dishes comprising lip-smacking grilled dishes to tantalizing cocktails. “We also have many cocktails, which you won’t find anywhere in town. Our mixologists are from Mumbai. The furniture and crockery are handmade, and are sourced from artists in Delhi,” Kunal says.

Voila will soon have an online presence too; all the pieces of furniture, crockery, paintings and other artefacts will be for sale, with shipping across the country.

Price range

Furniture: Starts from Rs 30,000 for a chair and goes up to Rs 5 lakh for a dining table

Food: Approx Rs 2,000 for two