A slice of Italy is what Prego is all about

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Italian food has often been limited to pastas and pizzas, but bringing in more of Italy to the city is Westin Hyderabad which is revamping its Italian menu. Chefs and the management of the restaurant reveal to CE what their Italian wing, Prego, is all about.

Executive chef Ravinder Singh says that their Italian cuisine is a top favourite of many of their customers and so the decision to put Prego together was only natural.

Speaking about how the new dishes are going to be different, he says, “We are going to make authentic pastas — homemade style. Our pizzas will taste like the original ones — without the use of tomato sauce. There is a more distinct approach to playing with flavours and curating innovative dishes.”

He adds that the brick-oven pizzas, pastas, secondi piatti, etc., all comprise new inclusions. “Each section of the new menu is formulated to transport you to the Italian countryside. People love Italian desserts made of egg or cream. We are experimenting with caramel too,” he shares.

Prego will also have desserts. “We are trying to make everyone — from a seasoned foodie to a regular customer — happy.” Most of their menu is authentic, while some foods come with a twist, because who wouldn’t love one! The chef adds that if a guest asks for specific changes to suit their taste, they’d be more than willing to oblige.

Prasanna Venkatesh, director, food & beverage, shares an interesting fact about Prego — its all-female staff! “We wanted to do something new for the growing number of fans of Italian cuisine. Covid seems to be mellowing down, so we hope to have people turn up in large numbers.

We have also added some new cocktails to the Italian menu and are currently working on setting up a pretty ambiance. Guests can also choose to sit by the pool and enjoy their meal.” Meanwhile, do check out some of Ravinder Singh’s favourite Italian recipes from the new menu. (See boxes)

PICATTA DI POLLO

Best had with red wine (Sangiovese, Canaiolo, Colorino, Ciliegiolo, Mammolo Zonin Chianti DOCG, Tuscany)

Ingredients

200 gm chicken breast

60 gm white bread crumbs

2 whole eggs liaison (whisked whole egg)

20 gm parsley, chopped

30 gm Parmesan cheese

30 ml olive oil

20 gm zucchini (batons)

20 gm assorted bell peppers (batons)

20 gm carrot (batons)

20 gm broccoli (florets, blanched)

30 gm butter

5 gm capers

10 gm cherry tomato, cut in half

30 gm white wine



Method

● Cut the chicken horizontally into half to make piccata. Season with salt and pepper

● Make a breadcrumb mix with parmesan and 15 gm parsley

● Dredge the chicken piccata with refined flour

● Dip in egg liaison

● Coat with bread, parmesan and parsley crumbs

● Heat olive oil in a skillet

● Sear the crumbed chicken on both sides and cook on low flame

● Heat butter in a pan

● Add all the vegetables, sauté well for a minute

● Check seasoning

● Serve chicken piccata with the sautéd vegetables and caper butter sauce

For Caper Butter Sauce

● Heat a pan along with white wine. Reduce to half

● Add butter, capers, cherry tomato and salt

● Make an emulsion

● Finish with 5 gm chopped parsley

Tiramisu

Best had with white wine (Riesling, Weingut St. Urbans Hof, Mosel)

Ingredients