Long Island Iced Tea transcended origins to remain as popular cocktail among young and old
The origin is not really known, and two Long Islands, one in Tennessee and the other in New York compete for where it originated.
Published: 26th February 2022 02:03 AM | Last Updated: 26th February 2022 02:03 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Popularly known as the prohibition time cocktail created for and by gangsters to camouflage the booze inside coffee or tea to avoid the law passed by the US Congress in 1917, the Long Island Iced Tea has transcended its origins to remain one of the popular cocktails among young and old.
Over the years, many mixologists and barmen have innovated and given their own twist to the classic recipe. Here are some easy ones that can be prepared at home:
The Blue Steeple Chase
Ingredients
- Romanov Vodka 30 ml
- Bacardi Black 30 ml
- Blue diamond Gin 30 ml
- Desmonji 30 ml
- Orange Flavour Local vodka 30 ml
- Lime Juice 25 ml
- Sugar Syrup 25 ml
- Sprite 330 ml
- Blue Curacao 20 ml
- Ice Cube 320 gm
Method
Fill the 1litre glass jar with ice, pour all the ingredients and liquor, top with Sprite
Caribbean Beach Ball
Ingredients
- Romanov Vodka 30 ml
- Bacardi Black 30 ml
- Blue Diamond gin 30 ml
- Desmonji 30 ml
- Orange flavour local vodka 30 ml
- Lime juice 25 ml
- Sugar Syrup 25 ml
- Pineapple Syrup 120 ml
- Ice cube 320 Grams
Method:
Fill the 1litre glass jar with ice, pour all the ingredients and liqour, top with pineapple juice
Tennessee Cider Archer
Ingredients:
- Romanov Vodka 30 ml
- Bacardi Black 30 ml
- Blue Diamond Gin 30 ml
- Desmonji 30 ml
- Whisky 30 ml
- Lime juice 25 ml
- Sugar Syrup 25 ml
- Green Apple Syrup 20 ml
- Sprite 330 ml
- Ice cube 320 grams
Method: Fill the 1litre glass jar with ice, pour all the ingredients and liquor, top with green apple syrup and Sprite
Go ahead and enjoy your weekend over a Long Island Iced tea in different ways that you choose.
Black Surfer
Ingredients
- Romanov Vodka 30 ml
- Bacardi Black 30 ml
- Blue Diamond gin 30 ml
- Desmonji 30 ml
- Orange flavour local vodka 30 ml
- Lime juice 25 ml
- Sugar syrup 25 ml
- Grape juice 60 ml
- Blue curacao 20 ml
- Ice cube 320 gm
Method
Fill the 1 litre glass jar with ice, pour all the ingredients and liquor - top up with grape juice
Abhilash Menon
(The writer is mixologist and partner - Studs Sportsbar and Grill, JP Nagar)