Long Island Iced Tea transcended origins to remain as popular cocktail among young and old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popularly known as the prohibition time cocktail created for and by gangsters to camouflage the booze inside coffee or tea to avoid the law passed by the US Congress in 1917, the Long Island Iced Tea has transcended its origins to remain one of the popular cocktails among young and old.

The origin is not really known, and two Long Islands, one in Tennessee and the other in New York compete for where it originated.

Over the years, many mixologists and barmen have innovated and given their own twist to the classic recipe. Here are some easy ones that can be prepared at home:

The Blue Steeple Chase

Ingredients

Romanov Vodka 30 ml

Bacardi Black 30 ml

Blue diamond Gin 30 ml

Desmonji 30 ml

Orange Flavour Local vodka 30 ml

Lime Juice 25 ml

Sugar Syrup 25 ml

Sprite 330 ml

Blue Curacao 20 ml

Ice Cube 320 gm

Method

Fill the 1litre glass jar with ice, pour all the ingredients and liquor, top with Sprite

Caribbean Beach Ball

Ingredients

Romanov Vodka 30 ml

Bacardi Black 30 ml

Blue Diamond gin 30 ml

Desmonji 30 ml

Orange flavour local vodka 30 ml

Lime juice 25 ml

Sugar Syrup 25 ml

Pineapple Syrup 120 ml

Ice cube 320 Grams

Method:

Fill the 1litre glass jar with ice, pour all the ingredients and liqour, top with pineapple juice

Tennessee Cider Archer

Ingredients:

Romanov Vodka 30 ml

Bacardi Black 30 ml

Blue Diamond Gin 30 ml

Desmonji 30 ml

Whisky 30 ml

Lime juice 25 ml

Sugar Syrup 25 ml

Green Apple Syrup 20 ml

Sprite 330 ml

Ice cube 320 grams

Method: Fill the 1litre glass jar with ice, pour all the ingredients and liquor, top with green apple syrup and Sprite

Go ahead and enjoy your weekend over a Long Island Iced tea in different ways that you choose.

Black Surfer

Ingredients

Romanov Vodka 30 ml

Bacardi Black 30 ml

Blue Diamond gin 30 ml

Desmonji 30 ml

Orange flavour local vodka 30 ml

Lime juice 25 ml

Sugar syrup 25 ml

Grape juice 60 ml

Blue curacao 20 ml

Ice cube 320 gm

Method

Fill the 1 litre glass jar with ice, pour all the ingredients and liquor - top up with grape juice

Abhilash Menon

(The writer is mixologist and partner - Studs Sportsbar and Grill, JP Nagar)