STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

An expert's guide to whipping up a fabulous fondue 

What we consider a great party snack today, actually originated from humble beginnings all the way in Switzerland.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Fondue.

Fondue.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  What we consider a great party snack today, actually originated from humble beginnings all the way in Switzerland. Wondering what it is? Cheese fondue! This pot of goodness was created by local villagers, who used aged cheese and stale bread to survive the winters when access to fresh food was scarce. As both were difficult to eat, the villagers decided to melt the cheese with some herbs, garlic and wine, and then dipped the stale bread into the mix, which in turn would soften the bread. The combination was so good that it became Switzerland’s national dish!

Which cheese do you move?
When you’re making cheese fondue, spend on high-quality cheese as it makes a world of difference.

The classic fondue
This is for the ones who want to experience what the Swiss discovered and keep it as close to the original recipe. For this, the main cheeses here are Gruyére, Gouda and Fontina. The reason these three cheeses work so well together is because of their distinct tasting notes that make the fondue so delicious. Gruyére is known to have a balanced sweet and salty flavour, while also capable of aging well. Gouda gives you a mild woody and smoky flavour and Fontina is a mix of sweet and savoury. These cheeses can be used individually to make a fondue and don’t necessarily need to be in this combination. To enhance the flavour, you can add some wine and seasoning as well. Traditionally, white wine is used along with some garlic, cornstarch and herbs.

Accompaniments
The options are vast and fundamentally boil down to personal preference and what you enjoy eating in general. So, here are a few options that you can try. 

Cured meats: A nice salty prosciutto, spicy salami or smoky chorizo would be excellent meats to complement your cheese fondue. These would entice those who enjoy a gamut of flavours.
Breads: This is as traditional as it can get. While choosing bread, a crusty one would be highly recommended as it would be able to soak up all that cheese!

Steamed vegetables: Using broccoli, carrots, cauliflower or even potatoes would add some freshness to the mix. Plus, some healthy crunch for texture never hurt anybody!

Meatballs: For most people, meatballs are associated with pasta, but these actually make a fantastic accompaniment to a cheese fondue.

Apples and pears: If you’ve seen these on a cheese platter, there’s no way that they would come as a surprise. However, using Granny Smith apples does the trick, thanks to their crispy texture and tart flavour.In a nutshell, if you’re having a little get-together at home this festive season, a cheese fondue would be nothing short of brie-lliant!

(Vishal Fernandes is a profound business traveller and a widely recognised luxury lifestyle blogger)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fondue recipe Fondue cheese Vishal Fernandes
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp