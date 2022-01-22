STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
M for Margarita

Margaritas are mostly shaken and served either straight up in the margarita glass or over the ice in an old-fashioned glass.

One of the most popular cocktails is the margarita, which is renowned worldwide. This classic cocktail typically consists of tequila, orange liqueur and fresh lime juice, often served in a glass with salt on the rim.

The origin of the cocktail is not known; many stories abound. Obviously, all originate in and around Mexico and Texas since Tequila is the primary ingredient. 

Be bold and experiment with your own concoctions as Tequila lends itself well to different flavours. In all recipes, pour all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker, fill with ice cubes, shake it well and strain into the glass.

Classic Margarita

Ingredients: 

  • Tequila: 50 ml

  • Orange Liqueur:  20 ml

  • Fresh Lime Juice: 20 ml

  • Garnish with a green lime wheel

Raw Mango Margarita

Ingredients:

  • Tequila: 60 ml

  • Raw mango 

  • Syrup: 20 ml

  • Fresh lime juice: 10 ml

  • Sugar syrup: 10 ml

  • Garnish with dehydrated homemade raw mango cubes

Strawberry Margarita

Ingredients:

  • Tequila: 60ml

  • Homemade strawberry syrup: 30 ml

  • Fresh lime juice: 20 ml

  • Garnish with fresh strawberry

Chamomile Margarita

Infuse tequila with best quality of chamomile tea for 12 hrs in an airtight glass jar, keep it separate and strain it once it's done

Ingredients:

  • Chamomile infused tequila: 60ml

  • Orange liqueur: 20 ml

  • Fresh lime juice: 20ml

  • Sugar Syrup: 10 ml (optional)

  • Garnish with dehydrated orange slice

Strawberry and Jalapeno Margarita

Infuse tequila with fresh strawberries (perfectly washed) 8 to 10 pieces and a few pieces of jalapenos for at least 12 hrs. in an airtight glass jar, keep it separate and strain once it's done.

Ingredients:

  • Strawberry and jalapeno infused tequila: 60ml

  • Lime juice: 20ml

  • Agave syrup: 15 ml

  • Garnish with Jalapeno relish

