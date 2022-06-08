Favouring fruit

Manasa R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every time I bite into a fruit, I wonder: Am I eating the ‘right’ kind of fruit? Am I eating it at the ‘right’ time? Another new worry I have added to my plate: is there something like ‘too much fruit’? Thanks to myths and health anxieties, fruit — like coffee — can sometimes get a bad reputation.

Nevertheless, one can discard all such anxieties about this food group, assures Dr Reshma Aleem, senior dietician, Rela Hospital. “Everyone can eat fruits. Different fruits contain different types of sugars and carbohydrates, hence people with diet restrictions — diabetic people, or people advised a low-carb diet such as people suffering from gastrointestinal conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) — can ask their health professionals if they have to avoid any fruit,” she said.

Fruit fractions

Busting another misconception, Dr Reshma says eating a lot of fruit will not cause adverse health effects or bring any additional benefits. But if one were so inclined, there are prescribed limits that can be looked at, she says. “For Indians, 400 g of vegetables and fruits (100 g) is the recommended ratio. The American Heart Association says 4-5 servings (each between 80 to 100 grams) is okay, while the US Department of Agriculture mentions two servings a day,” the doctor states. For a diabetic person, however, there is no fixed fruit consumption quantity; it depends on their blood sugar level.

But on a practical level, eating that many helpings of fruit every day can be tough. In that case, eating a whole fruit, say, an entire apple or a big slice of watermelon would be easier to follow, suggests Dr Reshma.

Listing out best practices, Dr Reshma says that eating fruit of any type as a mid-morning snack is ideal. “Either eat them along with meals or in between meals in a day,” she endorses. There needn’t be fears over eating fruit on an empty stomach, too, she adds. “Eating fruit or any food for that matter a couple of hours before bedtime can aid digestion. Apples can keep you a bit awake or alert, whereas a banana can help you sleep better,” notes Dr Reshma.

Reminding us of fruit-eating positives, Dr Reshma says, “Vitamin C, potassium, fibres, antioxidants, and more… fruit-eating can offer a range of such nutritional value. When frequently consumed, fruit may reduce the risk of heart disease, blood pressure, and even cancer.” Each fruit has a specific colour signifying a specific kind of pigment associated with specific antioxidants, so, make sure your fruit (and vegetable) servings are as colourful as they can get.

Feeling the goodness

Unfortunately, health anxiety can take away the primary motive behind eating a fruit (keeping aside the health value): enjoyment. Incidentally, ‘frui’, the root word of fruit, translates to enjoyment.

At the end of the day, why do you want to eat fruit? Because you like the way it tastes, you like how you feel when you eat it, prompts sports nutritionist MVL Sudharshana.

Learn to identify which fruits feel good and which don't. “Even if it is not considered a meal, when eating a fruit, it is important to experience feelings of pleasure and satisfaction. That is why we need to develop a positive relationship with food and fruit. For instance, parents can respect children’s tastes, instead of forcing them to eat a particular fruit. This will enable them to ascertain what they like in adulthood, too,” observes Sudharshana.

Does eating a fruit along with a glass of milk help you feel full before bed? That’s okay. Does an apple satisfy your hunger better than two oranges? That is alright, too. Rules shouldn’t dictate how one must enjoy one’s fruit, assuages Sudharshana on a concluding note.