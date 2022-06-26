STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

I've perfected Karwari family heirloom recipes: 'Fresh Catch''s chef Ankita Fernandes

Traditional piquant flavours of Karwari cuisine come alive in Chef Ankita Fernandes’ seafood preparations.
 

Published: 26th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

FreshCatch

What earns Chef Ankita Fernandes’ eatery 'Fresh Catch', a place amongst the seafood greats is its honest knit to traditional Karwar recipes and boat-to-plate fare.

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

My childhood memory goes far back to our big house on the river in the coastal city of Karwar, with kaane (lady fish) jumping across the boat in the mornings,” says Chef Ankita Fernandes, tracing her culinary journey. “My father prepared the catch, serving up six big pieces in a single vessel to almost 30 of us at the big family table at the gregarious meal time. We were in Karwar three to four times a year.” For the Mumbai-based creative heart, taking the legacy of her dad’s iconic seafood eatery 'Fresh Catch' in Mahim, to the lanes of Bandra, has been a natural progression this year.

What earns Chef Ankita Fernandes’ eatery 'Fresh Catch', a place amongst the seafood greats is its honest knit to traditional Karwar recipes and boat-to-plate fare. She has been powering her success with seafood through her restaurant. Her native village in Karwar, along the borders of Goa and Karnataka, flavours her culinary learnings, with her grandmother and father as her biggest food influences. “At 13, grinding fresh masalas using the mortar and pestle, preparing ginger garlic paste on Monday, and enjoying a cooking fiesta in the kitchen are my fondest memories,” smiles Ankita. The fragrance of the pounded nutmeg, cardamom and cinnamon proved to be her calling as Ankita shelved a career in medicine to pursue her passion for cooking.

The spice adventure continues. “I have perfected the Karwari family heirloom recipes, inspired by vindaloo, and xaccuti of Goa and Mangalore’s hot and spicy ambo tik. There are natural innovations, like preparing crispy fried chicken with poha, instead of cornflakes, prawn gassi, sukha kalamari…that have been favourites with people down the years. Not just celebrities who frequent 'Fresh Catch' for their evergreen classic favourites but even droves of NRIs who ensure they dine with us when they visit to relive the familiar tastes and explosion of flavours,” says Ankita. The recipes stand unchanged. After all, why mess with success? The truth is that the restaurant defines seafood at its best for many of us. “My menu changes daily, and the best dishes make use of local seafood,” shares Ankita gesturing towards the hand-scrawled specials on the blackboard. 

 The vegetarian kingfish is a tribute to the baigan. Crisp and glamorised to masquerade as a fish fillet on the leaf. Baby prawns come complete with earthy flavours in a coconut-milk gravy, with swirling Malabar spinach (mayalu). “I make extensive use of sun-dried triphala, nutmeg, and even the sourish bimbli berry—that is a natural souring agent and a more fulfilling alternative to tamarind—that are sliced, salted and sunned by the women folk in the backyards back in Karwar, and then used for bringing tartness to the dishes,” she reveals.

While the berries are slivered to draw out the moisture, even the embryonic appe midi mangoes—plucked young for pickling from the fruit orchards in her hometown Honnavar, near Karwar—bring in their bounty to the tastebuds. “These are tiny, oblong fruits, savoured for their piquant taste,” she says, adding, “The traditional recipes involve marinating them for three months in dry masala, without any preservatives.”Ankita treasures the pelican as her chosen mascot. Her explanation: “It has an eye for fresh fish, scooping up the best quickly. Just as I remember, outside our house in Karwar.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chef Ankita Fernandes Karwar seafood Fresh Catch
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp