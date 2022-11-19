Home Lifestyle Food

INTERVIEW| What’s up, chef with Ranveer Brar

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has a new travel and food show, Dum Laga Ke India, where he explores different cuisines with celebrities 

Published: 19th November 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. (Photo | EPS)

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. (Photo | EPS)

By Suchitra Behara
Express News Service

Chef Ranveer Brar is a legend of sorts and when one thinks of shows like MasterChef India, he is often the face that pops up. Also, known for TV shows like The Great Indian Rasoi, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, and the Himalayas the Offbeat Adventure, Ranveer is an explorer, who loves visiting places and telling food stories. Besides being a show host, the award-winning chef became the country’s youngest executive chef at 25 years of age and has worked with hotels such as Novotel, Taj Mahal Hotel, and Radisson Blu Hotel.

He also opened Morisco, Banq, and English Vinglish, and other such restaurants not just in India but also in Boston (USA) and Canada. Ranveer is now back on a culinary trail with a brand new travel and food show called Dum Laga Ke India, where he explores four metropolitan cities, and in each episode, he is joined by a celebrity who loves eating as much as he does. Read on as he gets candid about the web-series. Excerpts: 

Tell us about the show?
This series is unique in its own way. It has a fine balance of food, travel, and entertainment. And, I have always said that for me food and travel are synonymous. I love working on shows with a similar format and when I was approached for Dum Laga Ke India, I had to say yes. It is a four-part series with special appearances by Vaani Kapoor, Pranita Subhash, Armaan Malik, and PV Sindhu, and we explored some of the best foodie destinations. 

Which are the cities you explored? 
We covered Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. All these cities are special to me—not just for their food, but for their culture and stories.

What equation did you share with these celebrities?
We picked a few celebrities from different professions from each city, who love indulging in local cuisines and meals. It was great shooting with them. For instance, Vaani Kapoor is a typical Punjabi and when she speaks about food references, there is no chance one can not relate to her. There is also Armaan Malik and we have shared a special equation for a long time now. We shot together previously for a show called Ranveer’s Café. Our love for Kolkata, music, and food can be seen evidently in the Kolkata episode. Pranita Subhash, who is in the Bengaluru episode, is an absolute livewire and you can see that spark when she talks about her city. It’s infectious! From Hyderabad it is PV Sindhu, a person I related to the most with—her competitiveness is addictive. She loves her city and it is heartwarming to hear her speak about her childhood. In terms of food choices too, we had a fun banter about Lucknow vs Hyderabad biryani! 

What do you think Indian TV or OTT platforms are missing out on when it comes to food-based shows? 
I think we are missing good food-travel shows, the ones with a good perspective. We need more content that does justice to how extensively food is ingrained in our culture. I feel this should be given more space on television and OTT.

What’s next?
Pretty excited about the next season of MasterChef India, the telecast roughly begins at the beginning of 2023. On the personal production front, I am looking forward to completing a unique food series that will surely touch the right core within everyone. More as it happens! 

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chef Ranveer Brar MasterChef India The Great Indian Rasoi Health Bhi Taste Bhi
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp