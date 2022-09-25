Navaratri special recipes that you can create at home

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the Navratri festival just around the corner, try this Navratri fasting special recipes that you can easily create at home for guests or relish by yourself.

Singhade ke ate ki kadhi & Rajgira ki Poori recipe by Chef Rajeev Kumar, Executive Sous Chef, The Westin Goa.

Singhade ke ate ki kadhi & Rajgira ki Poori

SINGHADE KE ATE KI KADHI

Ingredients

½ cup plain yoghurt

1 tablespoon Singhare ka atta

½ teaspoon Red chili powder

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

a pinch Sugar

1 cup Water

1 tablespoon Cilantro or coriander leaves chopped finely

For Tempering:

1 tablespoon Oil or ghee

½ teaspoon Cumin seeds

1 Dried red chilies

6-7 Curry leaves

Instructions

Take yogurt, singhare ka atta, rock salt, red chili powder and sugar in a bowl. Whisk it really well until yogurt is smooth.

Now add water and whisk again to mix.

Take this mixture into a saucepan and turn the heat on medium. Keep stirring very frequently until it comes to a simmer to avoid curdling. And let it simmer for 5-8 minutes or until thickens.

At the end of the simmering process, heat the oil/ghee in a small pan on medium heat. Once hot add cumin seeds and let them sizzle a bit.

Then add dried red chili and curry leaves, fry for 30-40 seconds.

Immediately add this tempering to the simmering kadhi and mix well.

Lastly, garnish with chopped cilantro.

Ingredients

Rajgira flour 1 cup

Potatoes boiled and peeled 2-3 medium

Ginger-green chilli paste 3 teaspoons

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 1 tablespoon

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Ghee 2 tablespoons + to deep fry

Method

Grate potatoes into a bowl. Add ginger-green chilli paste, coriander leaves and rock salt and mix well. Add rajgira flour, little by little, mix and knead into a stiff dough. Add ghee and knead again. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll into balls. Place each ball on a greased plastic sheet and gently pat into a puri.

Deep-fry puris in hot oil, one by one, till puffed up and golden. Drain on absorbent paper

Navratra Special Recipes by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Navratra Jeera Cookies

Ingredients:

Butter

Sugar

Kuttu Atta

Salt (Sendha)

Cumin seeds

Method:

Mix cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy

Sieve Kuttu flour and mix salt

Lightly roast cumin seeds and add salt to the flour and mix

Fold flour mix into creamed butter gradually. Let it stand between 1-4 degree C for 60 minutes

Preheat oven to 180 degree centigrade. Roll cookie mix and cut into desired shape.

Bake at 180 degree centigrade for 15-20 mins. Enjoy them during your navratras!

Navaratra Pineapple Cookies

Ingredients:

Butter (unsalted)

Sugar

Kuttu Atta

Candied Pineapple (chopped)

Method:

Mix cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy

Sieve Kuttu flour

Fold flour into creamed butter gradually, add chopped pineapple. Let it stand at 1-4 degree centigrade for 60 minutes

Preheat oven to 180 degree centigrade.Roll cookie mix and cut into desired shape.

Bake at 180 degree centigrade for 15-20 mins. Enjoy!

Kiwi Ki Barfi

Ingredients:

For Kiwi Sauce:

Ripened Kiwis peeled, crushed/finely chopped

Sugar

For Barfi:

Chenna

Full cream milk

Milk Powder

Cardamom Powder

Slivered almonds, pistachios & saffron strand (to garnish)

Sugar

Method:

In a heavy bottom pan, combine kiwi and sugar. Cook till it reaches the thick sauce consistency. Take it off the stove and keep it aside.

In another pan, combine full cream milk, milk powder, saffron and chenna and cook till it starts thickening, stir intermittently to avoid burning.

Add cooked kiwi, cardamom powder and sugar. Cook till thickens and leaves the pan to form soft dough. Take it off the heat.

Spread it on a greased thali, tray or cake tin. Allow it to cool completely till set. Refrigerate. Cut in desired shape & garnish!

LAUKI KA HALWA

Ingredients:

Lauki (Bottle gourd)

Desi Ghee

Khoya danedar(Reduced milk)

Green Cardamoms (powder)

Almond chopped

Cashew nut chopped

Method

Rinse, peel and grate the lauki and remove the center portion. Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame

Add the grated lauki in ghee and mix well. Cook lauki on medium flame

Continue stirring until the moisture evaporates. Add sugar and saute till laukihalwa turns thick

Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning .Check consistency of the halwa as per your taste and switch off the flame. Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve hot or cold.

Melon n Mint Cold Soup

Ingredients :

Sugar Melon

Mint

Lemon juice

Sendha Salt

Method

Wash and peel melons and remove the seeds and pulp. Cut dices and put in a blender and add mint leaves and blend to a puree

Strain through a coarse strainer and add lemon juice and adjust the seasoning by adding salt. Refrigerate and serve chilled in shot glass and enjoy Navratra special cold soup

