Navaratri special: From butterfly pea flower rice to rose jalebi, here are some must-try recipes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Through the nine nights of revering Goddess Durga and her triumph over evil, Navaratri celebrates the idea of spreading victory and love around us. What can spread warmth and affection better than food? While some observe fast during the festival, indulging in indigenous wholesome and light cuisine, some go all out to serve a feast to the goddess.

Chennai-based home chefs share eight colourful additions that can elevate the richness of the festivities.

1. Butterfly Pea Flower Rice

By Rajeswari Vijayanand

(@rakskitchen on Instagram)

Ingredients

Butterfly pea flower (dry) sangu poo/ Aparajita flower: 12

Crushed lemon grass: 2 stalks (optional)

Basmati rice: 1/2 cup

Lemon: 1

Oil: 2 tsp

Mustard: 1/2 tsp

Urad dal: 1 tsp

Chana dal: 1 tsp

Ginger: 1 tsp

Green chilli: 2

Curry leaves: 1 sprig

Salt as needed

Method

In a saucepan, boil one cup of water. Add the butterfly pea flower. Add some crushed lemongrass.

Switch off the stove and close it with a lid. Let it steep for 15 minutes. Stir in between.

Wash rice until the washed water drains clear. Soak in hot water for 15 minutes. Fish out the flowers and lemongrass. Start heating and bring to a boil.

Drain water from the rice. Add it to the boiling blue water. Sprinkle salt. Bring to boil.

On low flame, cook covered for 12-14 minutes or until all the water is absorbed.

Check the bottom of the pan for water. Switch off the stove and fluff gently. Keep covered.

Do not worry even if some rice is stuck to the pan. The standing time will loosen up the rice making it soft. After 10 minutes, the rice will be softer and fluffier.

Heat a small pan with oil. Splutter mustard, then add urad dal, chana dal, ginger, green chillies, and curry leaves. Transfer to the rice. Drizzle lemon juice and quickly give it a mix.

The colour will change to purple as the lemon reacts with rice. Yet the blue hue will be there.

2. Kosha Mangsho

By Joyadrita Ragavendran Chatterjee

(@ foodofjoyflavoursofbengal on Instagram)

Ingredients

Mutton: 500 g

Potato: 2 to 3 (big ones cut into halves), Curd: 100 g

Onion: 2 medium-sized chopped finely

Ginger-garlic paste: 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 2 tsp

Red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder: 2.5 tsp, Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Whole green chillies: 5-6

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Garam masala powder: 1 tsp

Hot water: 2-2.5 cups

Salt and sugar as per taste

Mustard oil for cooking

Whole garam masala (clove, green cardamom, cinnamon) for tempering

Method

Marinate mutton pieces overnight with all the dry spices (except garam masala powder), ginger-garlic paste and curd.

Heat an iron wok, add mustard oil, deep fry the halved potatoes, and keep them aside.

Add some more mustard oil if needed and temper it with whole crushed garam masala. Once fragrant, add chopped onion. Fry until translucent.

Add the marinated mutton and fry on high heat for 4-5 minutes. Once the oil is separated, add hot water and cook.

Add the fried potatoes in the last 30 minutes of the process.

The mutton is cooked when the pieces are intact yet the texture is soft. The cooking time depends on the quality of the meat. Finish off with ghee, garam masala powder and whole green chillies.

3. Sabudana Kichadi Curd

By Yogita Uchil

(@yogitauchil on Instagram)

Ingredients

Sabudana: 1 cup (washed 2-3 times and soaked in 3/4 cup of water for 2-3 hours or overnight)

Oil: 1-2 tbsp

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Potato: 1/2 cup (boiled and diced)

Ground nuts: 1/4 cup (roasted and roughly chopped or pounded)

Green chillies: 1-2 (finely chopped)

Curry leaves: 3-4 (shredded)

Coriander leaves: Handful (finely chopped)

Red chilli: 1 for seasoning (optional)

Salt & sugar to taste

Method

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. When they crackle, add green chillies and curry leaves and saute for a minute.

Add potatoes. Sauté for a few minutes till they turn soft brown. Add sabudana, peanuts, salt and sugar and cook on medium-low flame for 4-5 minutes.

Garnish with coriander leaves.

Add fresh curd to the sabudana kichadi to have it as a complete meal.

4. Sweet Potato Halwa

By Parul Bhatt

(@parulsmagic on Instagram)

Ingredients

Sweet potato: 200 g (Steamed and grated)

Plain khoa/mawa: 50 g (grated)

Sugar: 100 g

Ghee: 40 g

Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp

A pinch of nutmeg powder

Few strands of saffron

Method

Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan.

Add grated sweet potato.

Cook on a slow flame and keep stirring. Cook till moisture evaporates from sweet potato.

Add grated khoa or mawa, cook for five minutes.

Add sugar and cook till it releases ghee. Add cardamom, nutmeg and saffron. Mix well.

Serve hot or at room temperature.

Note: You can pressure cook sweet potato but they tend to get soggy. Adjust sugar to your taste.

5. Basonti Polao or Bengali Style Yellow Sweet Pulao

By Joyadrita Ragavendran Chatterjee

(@foodofjoyflavoursofbengal on Instagram)

Ingredients

Gobindobhog rice: 1 kg

Sugar: 100 to 150 g

Raisins: 100 g

Cashew nuts (halved or broken): 100 g

Turmeric powder: 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Cumin powder: 2 tsp

Ginger paste: 2 tsp

Hot water for cooking

Whole garam masala (clove, green cardamom, cinnamon) for tempering

Salt as per taste

Ghee for cooking

Method

Marinate the rice with the salt, sugar, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, ginger paste and 1/4 cup ghee. Keep it aside for 30-45 minutes.

Heat a deep bottom pan, add the remaining ghee, fry the raisins and cashews. Drain and keep them aside.

Add the whole garam masala. Once fragrant, add the rice and the fried dry fruits.

Keep frying this on medium heat until the rice grains become opaque. Add water and let it cook on a slow flame for 15-20 minutes.

Once finished, give it a standing time of another 10 minutes. Open the lid and fluff up the rice.

Garnish it with some slit green chillies. Serve it with Kosha Mangsho or Bengali mutton curry.

Note: Be mindful of the water quantity as Gobindobhog rice becomes too mushy if the water is too much.

6. Sesame Laddu

By Shobha Satish

Ingredients

Black sesame seeds: 1 cup Jaggery: 1/2 cup, Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp, Water: 1/4 cup

Method

Dry roast the sesame seeds and allow them to cool down completely.

Grind the roasted sesame seeds in a mixer and add cardamom to it.

Dissolve jaggery in water and boil the syrup.

Mix the sesame-cardamom mix with the jaggery syrup.

Allow it to cool down and make small balls out of the mixture.

7. Rose Jalebi

By Priya Shiva

(@priyakichenette on Instagram)

Ingredients

Maida: 1 cup

Rose syrup: 4 tbsp

Eno/fruit salt: 1 tsp

Sugar: 1 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp

Oil for deep frying

Method

Heat sugar in 3/4 cup of water in a saucepan. Keep stirring till you reach one string consistency. Switch off the flame. Add two tablespoons of rose syrup and cardamom powder.

Mix flour, two tablespoons of rose syrup, and Eno. Add water to make a smooth batter. Make sure there are no lumps. Pour the batter in a ketchup squeezer.

Heat oil in a frying pan. Once oil is hot, lower the flame and squeeze the ketchup bottle in circular motion.

Deep fry in low flame. Strain and dip in sugar syrup for 5-10 seconds. Hot jalebis are ready. You can even serve it with rabdi.

8. Pista Badam Burfi

By Priya Shiva

(@priyakichenette on Instagram)

Ingredients

Pistachio: 1/2 cup

Almonds: 1/2 cup

Sugar: 1/2 cup

Water: 1/4 cup

Dry milk powder: 2 tbsp

Green cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Ghee: 2 tsp

Method

Roast pistachios and almonds on low flame for 2 minutes. Let them cool down completely. Grease a square plate with 1 tsp ghee and keep it ready.

Add all the nuts in your grinder and powder it in one go. If you take too much time to grind, it will start oozing oil and become sticky.

Boil sugar and water in a pan and lower the flame when it comes to one-string consistency. To check one string consistency, take a drop of the water and sugar mixture and try making a string with your index finger and thumb.

Add powdered nuts, milk powder, cardamom powder and one teaspoon of ghee and keep stirring. In a few minutes, it will automatically turn into a dough.

Remove from the gas stove, pour the mixture into a greased plate, and spread the stove and pour the mixture into a greased plate and spread evenly.

When it cools down, cut it into equal pieces and store it in a cool place. You can garnish with some chopped or powdered pistachios.

