Eat, pray, love

Akasa, the alfresco all-day dining restaurant at the freshly minted Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas in Rishikesh  is a prime attraction at the property nestled amid 12 acres of lush mountains.

Piping hot, ghee-smeared mandwe ki rotis arrive fresh from the kitchen, as katoris of tadka-infused Galhat ki dal, Kandli ka saag, Pahadi mutton, Jakhiya aloo and Jhingora salad entice one to savour the Garhwali thali. All this is washed down with a buransh (rhododendron) drink spiked with Himalayan spices. Akasa, the alfresco all-day dining restaurant at the freshly minted Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas in Rishikesh, is a prime attraction at the property nestled amid 12 acres of lush mountains.

The resort hews to the tenets of slow life, sustainability and farm-to-fork. There’s also an attempt to revive forgotten culinary practices. Glocal beverages like limonana and kombucha are on offer. Guests can also visit neighbouring Kandagaon for curated Uttarakhand delicacies with local families.

Sattvic Experience

There is the famous local dish arbi ke gutke, made with colocassia roots. Some places also serve Char Dham specialties such as Badrinath ki khichdi—a rice and lentil preparation, which is an integral part of bhog prasada at the Badrinath Temple. Accompanying the rustic goodness of the food is the staple chaas or buttermilk, at times available in a smoked version, with the infused flavours of woodfire. 

From the Streets

Try out the gulgula while on walks in the small river town. Made using jaggery and whole wheat, it is prepared by the locals on special occasions. The warm, spongy deep-fried dough balls are a favourite evening snack, accompanied by masala chai. To satiate the hunger pangs, one could even make a beeline for the many alu-poori joints that dot the streets. 
 
Sights to Catch

Visitors can pursue both spirituality and adventure in the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’. A trek to the nearby Kunjapuri Temple combines pilgrimage with pilates. The temple—one of the 52 Shaktipeeths that dot Uttarakhand—is located at 1,676 m. Soak in the views of the surrounding peaks of Swarga Rohini, Gangotri, Banderpunch and Chaukhamba.

The Welcoming Greens

Nature-worshippers can deep dive into the regional flora and fauna of Rajaji National Park. Japanese ‘shirin yoku’ or forest bathing can take on a new dimension with the Westin Himalayas’ hilltop picnic on the Tehri Garhwal range. 

