Sun’s sweet taste

HYDERABAD: Ripe mangoes may have more or less the same caloric content, but each type of mango offers a unique set of micronutrients essential to the body. The taste and texture of mangoes are shaped by factors such as cultivation practices, soil conditions, and climate, Dr P Yashoda from Ayurvedic Govt Hospital, Erragadda shares with CE — a few of the most nutritious mangoes varieties available in the market with tips on how to pick the right one

Alphonso (Ratnagiri)

The Alphonso mango from Gujarat and Maharashtra’s sea line districts is delicate and velvety. that offers a smooth, fibreless pulp with a silky texture that is unlike any other variety. Its sweetness has notes of ripe fruit, honey, and a subtle hint of citrus that enhances the tanginess. To pick the best Alphonso mango, look for golden yellow skin with a sweet aroma at the stem end.

Kesari

The Kesari mango offers a balance of firmness and succulence, providing a satisfying bite that yields a juicy, tender pulp. Its taste is a blend of sweetness and tanginess, with an aroma of saffron. To pick the best Kesari mango, search for bright yellow-orange skin with a pleasant saffron-like scent.

Badami

Badami mangoes possess a buttery, creamy texture that is luxurious and tender. The taste of Badami mangoes is an enchanting medley of honeyed sweetness and delicacy, underscored by a subtle, earthy undertone that speaks to the mango’s grounded, nurturing soil. To pick the best Badami mango, opt for mangoes with emerald green skin and slightly soft, buttery skin.

Dasheri

Dasheri mangoes have a melts-in-your-mouth, fibreless texture that invites you to lose yourself in its tender, succulent depths. It offers a taste that is a blend of sweetness and mild tartness, with hints of citrus and melon. To pick the best Dasheri mango, choose yellow-green mangoes that are tender to the touch and have a mild, fruity fragrance.

Benishan

Benishan mangoes have a firm yet yielding texture, with a fine balance between succulence and fibrousness. Its flavour is an alluring blend of sweetness and a mild tartness, enhanced by a honey-like aftertaste. To pick the best Benishan mango, look for yellow-orange mangoes that are gently pressed to see if they are firm.

Mallika

The Mallika mango offers a balance between juiciness and substance, with a fibrous texture near the seed and smooth outer parts. Its sweetness, tanginess, and floral notes create a rich and multifaceted flavour profile that leaves a lasting impression. To pick the best Mallika mango, choose bright yellow mangoes that are full and plump, without any significant indentations or flat areas. Also, look for a pleasant smell.

