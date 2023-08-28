Home Lifestyle Food

Doling out delicious designs for 25 years  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In 1998, The Cake World was established in Chennai by Chef Lawrence. He learned his skills of bakery and confectionery from Germany and China with various designs and varieties of cakes. Today The Cake World is a well-renowned exclusive retail cake shop with a reputation for its high-quality cakes. It is celebrating its silver jubilee year. 

Lingering taste, design and prompt customer service are its USP. Currently, they are operating across Chennai and Thiruvallur. The Cake World has established its product in the world of bakery and confectionery successfully.  Giving the best has been the team’s primary business motive and not compromising on the quality of the products helped The Cake World hold a place in the Asian Book of Records and Unico World Record. 

The Cake World’s signature products are the rich plum cake and customised designs of wedding cakes. They manufacture all bakery and confectionery products mainly a variety of pound cakes, Velvet cakes, cookies, donuts, muffins, tea cakes, and authentic cheese and mousse cakes. They craft their products with passion and vibrancy of the highest quality while making photo print cakes, fondant cakes, 3D cakes, bomb cakes. 

Continuously learning and upgrading their designs, The Cake World had partnered with The New Indian Express for the Madras Week celebrations as a cake partner.

