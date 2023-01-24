Home Lifestyle Food

Mad about mustard

Mustard seeds are also called an elixir for the lungs because they open up the bronchi and make breathing easier

Published: 24th January 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

mustard

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

We use cold pressed mustard oil  for cooking purposes because it adds an interesting flavour. But there’s more to this mighty seed and oil and it was used by our ancestors. We have discussed mustard seeds earlier but here we will talk more about yellow mustard, which is a powerful spice found in nature. Mustard seeds are as such called an elixir for the lungs and lung-related diseases like cancer, COPD, asthma, respiratory issues, etc., because it plays a huge role in reducing inflammation and training the immune system to switch off and switch on the chronic inflammation as and when required to maintain good organ health. Yellow mustard seeds are balanced in PUFA (polyunsaturated fatty acids) and MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids), which help in improving HDL cholesterol and reducing LDL cholesterol.

It has a pungent flavour and belongs to the cruciferous family and hence, is rich in sulphurophanes as well as phytochemicals known as glucosinolates, that is where the magic lies. It helps in reducing inflammation from the body and helps with almost all types of cancers. Sulphurophanes play a very important role in the human body against cancer, along with other crucifers like broccoli, arugula, radish, cabbage, and cauliflower.

To get the benefits of mustard seeds, they can be used as a whole, as oil and even as powder and can be used to add in gravies and salad dressings. I use yellow mustard in my salad dressing by mixing a tablespoon of Apple Cider Vinegar (with mother), a teaspoon of raw unpasteurised honey, a tablespoon of mustard, a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice and a teaspoon of mixed Italian herbs. You too can use this recipe to make your salad more interesting.

Mustard seeds and oil have shown therapeutic benefits in people with asthma, COPD or lung cancer because they open up the bronchi and make breathing easier. Selenium content in mustard seeds helps the body with resistance against cancer cell formation, acts like an antioxidant and slows down the rate of development of tumours.

Cold-pressed yellow mustard oil has a warm effect that helps in clearing congestion from the respiratory tract, a good massage with mustard oil improves blood circulation and due to its warm effect, prevents joint and muscle pain during cold weather. It also promotes healthy skin and hair cell growth. It is a good source of potassium as well as magnesium, which helps strengthen the bones as well as increases metabolism, which further helps in burning fat.

With so many benefits in this tiny seed, it becomes even more important that we start using this superfood in our daily routine.

Deepika Rathod
Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. 
The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mustard COPD cholesterol
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp