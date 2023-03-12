Tea by the tide: What to eat when in Maldives

Beyond the emerald waters, vast stretches of white beaches and overwater villas, there’s one thing that’s not customarily associated with the Maldives: tea-drinking. The locals prefer their brew black and sweetened, enjoyed with a selection of short eats called hedhika. Some of the popular snacks that go well with the brew are keemia (batter-rolled tuna keema) and gulh (dough balls with a stuffing of tuna fish and grated coconut).
Other top picks are the kuli oakihiba (fish cakes) and bis haluvaa, an egg-based pudding, best paired with two varieties—white coconut crème tea, which has a light body and smooth creamy texture, enjoyed both hot and iced; and loose-leaf Assam tea that has malty and aromatic notes.
A great place to relish a cuppa is the fish and vegetable market in the capital city Male, which throws open a whole world of local beverages, but if you like things more stylish, head to the Hilton Amingiri Resort and Spa, a zippy 20-minute speedboat jaunt away from the Velana International Airport.
Among the assortment at their Sip Tea Lounge, the organic silver needle is the most-sought-after white tea because it is only harvested for a few days every year in the northern region of Fujian in China. The drink has a light golden flush with a woody body, perfect for any time of day.
Their signature blend ‘feel better tea’ is based on ayurvedic and Western herbs, which enliven the senses. A citrus, piquant cupful is the lemon meringue tea, which has a fluffy texture and a creamy finish. This rooibos-based fusion satiates any sweet cravings one might have through the day. The full-bodied cinnamon black tea is balanced with notes of fall-ripened fig, transporting a maple-covered apple taste with sweet cinnamon.
At the resort, Executive Chef Praveen Shetty also puts up a spread with preparations such as tuna samosa and wild mushroom on multigrain with crisp arugula and sundried tomato. Just look for a table under a tree, order the rouge bourbon tea, and enjoy the sparkling sea with each sip you take.