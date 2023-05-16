Behind the blindfold 

Dese Gowda By

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru grew to become the IT hub that it is today, it saw a tremendous change in its demographics, becoming one of the most ethically diverse cities in the country. To serve a largely tech-savvy population, the leisure industry has grown multi-fold, with the city’s nightlife scene brimming with a wide variety of pubs and bars.

Amidst this, a few up-and-coming bars are distinguishing themselves from the oversaturated scene. One cannot simply walk into these watering holes like any other bar. Instead, these hidden bars – speakeasies – are often located behind unassuming doors, disguised as something else entirely – a bathroom door, for instance. Once inside, patrons are transported to another time and place, with dim lighting, vintage decor and an exclusive vibe.

One such bar is the 10, Speakeasy in Ashok Nagar. Chef Rahul Mark Barua, an F&B consultant who has been integral in setting up various eateries in the city, including the 10, Speakeasy, says the element of surprise and exclusivity is what makes Speakeasies attractive to customers. “Unlike a traditional bar, you cannot just walk into a speakeasy. They’re hidden and often have passcodes to gain entry. The premium cocktails are made for connoisseurs. So the whole experience makes one feel special,” he adds.

However, many speakeasies are not traditional. To accommodate higher demand during weekends, these bars are thrown open to everyone, and even the music, for that fleeting end-of-the-week period, do not follow the unwritten rules of speakeasies.

Meanwhile, Suchi Roy, bar manager at ZLB23 the city’s latest clandestine watering hole that recently opened its doors at The Leela Palace, says attraction behind speakeasies also has to do with nostalgia. “The yearning to be transported into a different era is what has elevated the popularity of speakeasies in recent years,” she says, adding that the experience that ZLB offers pays homage to the Prohibition-era speakeasies. This includes a menu featuring rare dishes and a curated menu of Prohibition-era cocktails (each reportedly with its own story) and vintage luxury decor.

Alister Braganza, regional operations head - South, SOCIAL says speakeasies’ association with the prohibition era has given them a romanticised image of glamour, nostalgia and intrigue. “People, including young professionals, hipsters to older patrons who appreciate the vintage ambience and nostalgic vibe frequent the speakeasy in Indiranagar. A hip and nostalgic vibe that is unlike anything they have experienced in the city draws them here,” he adds.

Gin joints

Speakeasies are bars that emulate clandestine watering holes from the Prohibition era in the United States. The term speakeasy is thought to have come from the patrons having to whisper (or, speak ‘easy’) while entering the hidden bar. Often regarded as unofficial birthplaces of jazz, speakeasies not only allowed people to subvert the ban on alcohol but were also crucial in empowering women, given that many such establishments were run by women. In contrast, modern speakeasies are established within the law and

comply with all regulations.

There’s renewed interest in ‘hidden bars’ or speakeasies in B’luru - that were once popular during the Prohibition era in the US - owing to the romanticised image of glamour, nostalgia and intrigue associated with these spaces

