The Herbalcohol Way

Call it the American cilantro, the desi dhaniya or the Bambaiyya kothmir, coriander is one herb that we can’t seem to get enough of. Displaying its versatility in a tangy chutney, as a zesty garnish sprinkled atop a myriad of dishes or its powdered seeds in a masala, the herb has always ruled our kitchens.

Now it is making for the bar. Bartenders use coriander in a range of drinks; alcoholic, mocktails and fruit punches. Partaking in several libations across the country the fresh, almost citrus-y taste, gives the drink a je ne sais quoi that’s hard to pinpoint. From its leaves and flavour-packed stalks to its seeds—that seem to take on a whole new form when roasted—coriander is as versatile as Steve Martin and Ayan Ali Bangash put together.

Tequila Tastes

Let’s start with a cliché: A pretty obvious coupling of coriander with a Mexican-inspired tequila margarita. The Centro Paradiso at Mehico, a Mexican restobar in Kolkata, is a spicy, citrus-infused tequila cocktail complemented by herbaceous notes from zesty coriander leaves and a touch of even more freshness from cucumber and yuzu, with the heat coming from jalapeno pepper. “Coriander adds depth and complexity to the cocktail, balancing the heat of the jalapeno and the crispness of the cucumber,” says Manoj Singh Rawat, head mixologist at Mehico.

Veering down a similar path is Vishan Kashyap, mixologist at the SFX bar, Taj Fort Aguada Resort and Spa, Goa. The twist he brings to the drink, however, is a spicy roasted coriander and chilli salt that he uses to rim the glass, which holds forth a spicy cocktail which is also garnished with a coriander frond. “I needed the roasted coriander to bring in an Indian element. The two food and drink cultures of Mexico and India—especially Goa where we are located—are so similar with plenty of coriander used, that I had to put in my own spin,” says Kashyap.