Elements of Taste

A mother and son walk into Erth Restaurant in Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi for lunch. They are just in time to occupy the last available table. While the boy enthusiastically narrates the happenings of school, his mother picks up the ceramic vase placed on the table and scans it for the menu. Emirati spiced hasselback potatoes, Local organic zucchini gratin and a Cauliflower tabbouleh are ordered.

The ethos of Erth is Emirati, not just in terms of the menu but also where the design and vibe are concerned. There is a predominantly earthy theme. The ceramic artisanal plates and vases have been curated from a studio on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi. The stone for the live cooking stations was hewn and shaped from the mountain of Jebel Hafeet. The low lying seating is reminiscent of a majlis with the convenience of not actually sitting on the floor.