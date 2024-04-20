Devaras: The homecoming

Restaurants don’t always use traditional family recipes. But when the Devarsetty family opened Devaras in Dubai in July last year, humble Andhra home fare was their calling card. They have now opened their first outpost in India.

Food: While the food has staple South Indian specialities like idli and vada, opt for the neer dosa served with a mix of grated coconut and jaggery. The soft texture of the dosa is bound to melt in your mouth. You could also try the Ghee red miripudi dosa, that is crisp on the outside and has miripudi and onions on the inside. The Gangala dosa, served with a brinjal curry, is steamed before it is tossed on the tava. The taste, however, is an acquired one and may not appeal to all. Don’t miss the Avakai rice—rice mixed with the famed mango pickle of Andhra Pradesh. It is bound to strike the right note. Don’t leave before trying the Palkova bun, a regular bun stuffed with a khova and jaggery mix that is the perfect sweet ending.