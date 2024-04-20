Utterly gheelicious

Chef Sarah Todd deftly splashes a generous spoonful of the intensely aromatic, caramel-hued fat every now and then over the slowly basting filet of pomfret. As the culinary executive and brand ambassador of The Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen in Anjuna, Goa, she cooks her favourite fish dish with her newest fat of choice—ghee. It blends seamlessly with the zing from her caper salsa and the freshness of the citrus and parsley sauce.

Ditching good old butter for ghee seems to be the most prudent move by chefs across the country. No wonder that the recent edition of the well-respected Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 has predicted that ghee’s natural goodness and its traditional link to Ayurveda will contribute to its renewed appeal as a healthy kitchen staple this year. And we see umpteen instances of the revival in preparations as diverse as Western-style desserts and even cocktails.

The Good Fat

“Unlike butter, ghee can withstand higher cooking temperatures without burning, making it perfect for achieving that delicate balance of searing and simmering,” believes Todd, adding, “Moreover, its nutty, caramel-like flavour profile adds an extra layer of complexity.”

But then ghee, or as the French call it, clarified butter, has always been a bit of a culinary chameleon. The journey of ghee from being a staple in Indian households to becoming a beloved ingredient in high-end restaurants is a testament to its versatility and the global culinary community’s appreciation for its rich flavour and high smoke point.

However, it may not be a one-stop fat solution to all Western-style dishes. Chef Matteo Fracalossi, the executive chef at the Andaz Delhi, uses ghee in his fresh herb risotto that has ghee-poached Japanese scallop, prosecco foam, lemon zest sitting atop it. “Not all preparations can use ghee as a replacement for butter, but if you find the right combination, it will certainly result in a surprisingly different taste,” says Fracalossi.

Indigenous Interpretations

Giving us a fine dining desi perspective on ghee is a truly unique concept restaurant called VARR Temple Food of India by Hotel Ganga Kinare in the holy city of Rishikesh. Here the entire menu is made only with pure ghee. “Ghee serves as a premium ingredient in both traditional and fusion cuisines, adding richness and depth to a wide array of dishes, from savoury to sweet,” opines corporate chef Deepak Bhatt, adding, “We even use it in our drinks such as panchamrit (cow milk, ghee, honey, Ganga jal and tulsi) and dhuaan chaas—a buttermilk drink smoked with ghee and sizzling coal.”