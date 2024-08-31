A glassy affair

Mist swirling around tops of lush green mountains and rain-drenched streets provide a picturesque backdrop for the recently-launched Fiori in Lonavala. The restaurant is a welcome addition to the hilly neighbourhood, where founder-siblings Suraj and Sanskriti Gupta serve comforting European and Mediterranean fare.

Food: Head chef Gracian de Souza is the man helming the kitchen. Although it is a vegetarian restaurant, one does not feel like they are missing out on anything. The Feta and Watermelon Salad has a salty kick from the balsamic drizzle. The Beetroot and Goat Cheese Salad is another crowd-pleaser.

The Roasted Bell Pepper Bruschetta with capers and cream cheese looks delectable but lacks salt. The Beetroot and Feta Cheese Burger fares better. However, to get the true Fiori experience, go for the pizzas. Whether it is the Assorted Mushroom Pizza with Goat Cheese or the Chipotle Vegetable Pizza with American Corn, the woodfired pizzas are a treat, but the OG is the Garlic Pizza with Rosemary and Herb Oil.

It is cheesy and aromatic in equal proportions, quite easily the pick of the lot. Fiori also does a good job by getting the right balance of drinks that are sweet, spicy and everything in between. The tequila-based Bee Sting is a clear favourite with its punchy jalapeno and sweet honey notes. For coffee cravings, the Miel Latte with cinnamon and honey is a good option.

Service: The young servers are attentive and the waiting time between dishes is not very long.

Décor: Fiori’s glasshouse interiors and vintage décor are a sight for sore eyes. Towards evening, the warm glow from the lamps lends a cosy vibe. And if it rains while you are dining, it’s a bonus!

Price: An average meal for two—minus the cocktails—costs around Rs 2,000, which is on the steeper side for a lazy hillside restaurant.

Address: Regenta SG’s Greenotel, Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, Gawliwada, Rao Colony, Lonavala, Maharashtra 410401