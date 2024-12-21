Market on the sands
Soaking in the sights, sounds and smells of the food markets of Galle, a charming European-style city in southern Sri Lanka, is immersive. The Rathgama Wella Fish Market sprawled along the beach, is a whirligig of activity at 6 am. Fishmongers are offloading the glistening maalu (‘fish’ in Sinhala) caught from the Indian Ocean.
Locals crowd and haggle over the catches of the day. “Fresh fish depends on what the boats have caught in the morning,” explains guide Chef Wijendra, F&B Director of Le Grand Galle Hotel located on a beach overlooking the UNESCO heritage site of Galle Forte. Rifling through piles of fish and mud crabs, the chef picks out the yellow-striped traveli fish, a barracuda and fresh crabs.
Back at the hotel, a live cooking demo is set up at the ocean-fronted restaurant, aptly named Blue. Onions are chopped at lightening speed and sautéed in a clay pot. Into these are gradually added pandan leaves, coconut cream, cinnamon, veniwal (tree turmeric) and other condiments. As the aroma fills the air, fish pieces are slipped in.
The dish is served with country red rice; tempered prawns, curried dhal and long beans curry. The herbaceous gotukola sambal (a salad of chopped arugula, parsley and kale) served fresh with a squirt of lemon make for a delicious accompaniment.
The three centuries old Dutch Market near Galle Fort is an explosion of colours with the freshest of produce piled high on stalls. Adding more drama to the food theatre are local farmers who bring their push carts brimming with luminous produce. Cashews, mangosteen, rambutans, wood apple, soursop, durian, the sweetest and softest custard apples as well as cashew apples vie for attention.
Eggplants gleam in half a dozen hues as well as drumsticks, snake gourd, banana blossoms, lotus stem and more. Spice merchants have their own niches here, their jute sacks filled with a range of spices. Chili shops are hard to miss with their fiery displays of black, red, orange and purple chilies. They go into making flavour-charged Sri Lankan curries, katta sambol and the tear-inducing maalumiris or green chili curry.
A top seller at the market is mee-kiri; buffalo curd sold in clay pots. Chef Wijendra explains that the item is traditionally made from fermented buffalo milk. “The milk is boiled, cooled, and then set aside to ferment for 12 hours in a baked clay pot called a kirihatti,” he adds.
Sri Lanka, though small compared to its northern neighbour is big on taste.