Spice, and all things nice

World history was made by spices. The clamour for these now-uniquitous ingredients in Europe led to the quest for the elusive sea passage to the Indies, with everybody from the Portuguese to the Venetians throwing their hats into the ring to find a way to get their hands on the precious pepper, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg that grew in the East. It was the demand for spices that fuelled colonialism.

While these condiments may not overturn kingdoms and be the incentive for expensive voyages to far-flung corners of the globe any longer, they are still important. Some, like saffron or vanilla, are precious commodities even in monetary terms; but nearly all—even the humble coriander, cumin or turmeric, so casually tossed into our food and drink—have a value that cannot be denied. Take the spice away from food, and it loses more than just flavour: it loses its zing.

Much-acclaimed chef Vikas Khanna sets out to examine this world in Ceremony of Aromas. Beginning with black pepper and going all the way to vanilla, the spices in this book are arranged in alphabetical order, each chapter devoted to one spice. Each chapter begins with a one-page introduction to the herb. How it’s processed, used and, wherever pertinent, something about its significance in history, literature, etc. This aspect of the book, however, is a little dry, and not particularly well-written.