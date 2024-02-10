Utterly Butterly Brown

Gently melt a small amount of butter until it becomes a delicate, foamy essence. Sample its subtly sweet and creamy notes. Next, melt another portion of butter, but maintain the heat this time. Witness the captivating transformation as it evolves from light to a deep golden, reaching a deep ebony hue. Each stage brings forth a distinctive layer of flavour, unveiling a delightful and nutty richness. As the butter melts, milk solids rise, forming a frothy layer before sinking and cooking at the bottom of the pan, resulting in the creation of richly coloured brown butter—the exquisite and savoury counterpart to the simple sweetness of regular butter. While commonly used in professional kitchens and bakeries, it is an underutilised technique in home cooking.

“Brown butter, known as beurre noisette, has longstanding roots in French and Indian cuisine. Ghee, resembling caramelised butter, shares similarities. During my time at Olive Bar & Kitchen, I embraced brown butter, even opting for goat butter to enhance pasta with a nuttier essence. This gorgeous ingredient beautifully complements fish, seafood and certain desserts. At Indienne in Chicago, I apply brown butter in Snow crab and butternut squash bisibele bath,” shares Michelin Star Chef Sujan Sarkar, co-owner, of Indienne.

The browning process imbues butter with rich hues and a range of nutty, caramelised notes. Prateek Sadhu (chef and founder, Naar in Darwa, Himachal Pradesh) aptly compares melted and brown butter to white bread and toast, highlighting the remarkable flavour from caramelised sugars. Caution is crucial, as butter can burn quickly. “Whisk while simmering, monitor the pot, and use a white enamelled one for ideal colour display,” he says. What is important is to consider butter and pan temperature to avoid uneven cooking. It is best to start with a cold pan and gradually heat the butter.

“Whipped brown butter, created by browning melted butter until it develops a nutty flavour, adds complexity and lightness to the dishes. It enhances flavour profiles, provides richness and airiness to mousses and frostings, and serves as a decadent garnish for savoury meals. Simply brown the butter, cool it, then whip it until fluffy. The result is a delightful version that adds depth and texture to your recipes,” says Dhruv Oberoi, executive chef, Olive Bar & Kitchen, and The Grammar Room, both in Delhi.