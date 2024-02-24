Japan’s Culture Kare

Japan is a country with a high premium on culture. More so, a strong ‘Japanese only’ mono-culture with a distinct individual identity, one that gives little leeway to any external influence. This has probably got a whole lot to do with the fact that Japan was famous for being closed off to the rest of the world for centuries. Japan’s Edo period, from 1603 until 1868, saw the country’s borders remaining sealed for almost three centuries.

It was only since the mid-19th century that the infiltration of trade and exploration began to gently erode through the rigidity of tradition and cultural dogmas that defined Japan till then. One of the greatest instances of this phenomenon is the cuisine of Japan as we know it today: not as wholly, indigenously Japanese as you might think but one that has seen influences from far and wide.

Westerly Winds

The introduction of Western cuisine to Japan marks a watershed moment in the country’s culinary history. This truly began during the mid-19th century. One that came about when a bunch of Portuguese merchants—accompanied by Christian missionary Francis Xavier—made their strong presence felt on Tanegashima island, one of the Osumi Islands belonging to Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture. Before this, Japan had remained relatively insular, with foreign ingredients scarcely found as part of traditional Japanese cookery.

This encounter resulted in the birth of the tempura style of cooking, something many wrongly assume as Japanese. In reality, it is a dish adapted from a Portuguese cooking style where light egg and wheat flour (substituted in Japan with rice or corn flour) batter-dipped seafood and vegetables are deep fried in hot oil till a light golden colour is achieved. Also, dishes like the Castellan sponge cake trace their roots back to Dejima Island, a place where Dutch traders lived during Tokugawa shogunate era.

Hambagu, Anyone?

Culinary historians believe that it was only after the Treaty of Peace and Amity (also known as Kanagawa Treaty) was signed in 1854 that American culture started to infiltrate Japan. As ports like Hakodate and Yokohama saw trade winds sweep by, many American elements found their way into Japanese kitchens.

American sandwiches and hamburgers soon started to morph into the uniquely Japanese sandos and hambagu with softer breads and buns holding forth sweeter, often soy sauce and ginger-flavoured meats. The Japanese even co-opted the classic French mayonnaise to make their own sweeter version that today is famous as kewpie mayonnaise.