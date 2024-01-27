Local Tastes, Global Palates

In High Spirits

For a long time, India was unfairly judged for producing spirits that used molasses,” says Siddhartha Sharma, founder of Piccadily Distilleries, best-known for producing the Indian Single Malt Whisky, Indri. In 2010, the distillery was launched with the aim of changing this perception. New domestic spirits in a premium category were introduced to cater to a younger demographic. “We embraced this opportunity with an all-Indian team,” says Sharma.

Their vision came to fruition when the Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 was awarded the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ at the prestigious Whiskies of the World Awards last year, which is one of the largest whisky-tasting competitions in the world. It judges over 100 varieties of whiskies from across the globe every year through a rigorous blind tasting over several rounds across categories, by a panel of the top tastemakers and influencers in the alco-bev industry.

The Rampur Distillery has been around since 1943, but it birthed its champion in 2015. Sanjeev Banga, president—international business at Radico Khaitan Ltd., recalls, “We tasted a malt that we all fell in love with. So, we decided to bottle it as RAMPUR Indian Single Malt. In the first year itself, we won the Double Gold at the San Francisco Spirit and Wine Competition.” With seven expressions of RAMPUR available in over 40 countries, this whisky has certainly made a mark among malt connoisseurs and experts.

It’s the only Indian whisky to feature in the ‘Top 100 Premium Wine and Spirits Brands of the World 2023’ by both the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and Wine Enthusiast. The latest feather in its cap is the RAMPUR ASAVA being declared as the ‘Best World Whisky, 2023’ at the Barleycorn Awards, US. Banga says, “Everything that goes into a bottle of RAMPUR is 100 per cent Indian. As we are located in the foothills of the Himalayas, we have access to Himalayan ground water, and its air, soil and fruit plantations which lend a smooth, fruity and floral profile.”

Whilst promoting the malt in Europe, the team awoke to the emerging ‘Gin-aissance’ taking over the globe. They also noticed that though many gin brands used Indian names and botanicals, there was no Indian craft gin in the market. And so was born JAISALMER Indian Craft Gin in 2018. Banga describes this award-winning gin as a triple-distilled spirit, handcrafted in a traditional copper pot in small batches. “The recipe is derived from the ancient Indian knowledge of herbs,” shares Banga. Seven of the 11 botanicals used in the distillation process come from India, including coriander and vetiver, sweet orange peel from central India, cubeb pepper and lemongrass from south India, Darjeeling green tea leaves from the east, and lemon peel from the west. There are also angelica root, liquorice and caraway seeds which add a spicy, anise-tinged flavour. Hence, it was a fitting winner for the ‘Best Gin in Asia’ category at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and the ‘Fifty Best, Monde Selection’ at the San Francisco Spirits & Wine Competition.

While it’s one thing to promote a homegrown spirit, it’s entirely another to adopt with pride a heritage liquor. Mahua from Madhya Pradesh is the only spirit in the world that has been distilled from flowers steeped in sugar. The process of making it goes back centuries. It is a practice deeply entrenched in the local culture of the region. Mahua sold under the brand name ‘Mond’ is now being promoted by the state government. Plans are underway to sell it globally as a heritage drink.