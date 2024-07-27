The shroom boom

Mushrooms are mushrooming in kitchens all over the place. Like David Blaine, they are appearing in diverse guises from psilocybin mushrooms (thank to the renewed buzz about psychedelics) to substantial slices of king oyster mushrooms serving as scallop substitutes. A highlight dish on the restaurant chain The Bombay Canteen’s menu is the Mushroom Brinji, a twist on the traditional rice dish from Tamil Nadu.

“Our version uses mushrooms like Kashmiri morels, wood ear mushrooms, and Lion’s mane sourced from a gourmet mushroom farm in Delhi NCR. These are cooked with Jeera Samba rice infused with light coconut milk and topped with a flavourful mushroom kheema, creating a symphony of textures and umami goodness,” says Chef Hussain Shahzad, Executive Chef, Hunger Inc. Hospitality.

PC and Chic: Morels are on the ingredient-focused Masque Mumbai’s roster too. The chef uses them to make a morel miso, which is then tossed with Ambe Mohar rice to make an addictive side to go with various dishes. “We’ve also done Kashmiri morels with pea patra and a saffron sauce; mixed mushrooms in a goda masala gravy with ladi pav and a celeriac loncha, and a morel bhutwa inspired by the Uttarakhandi dish, in which we pack on the umami with mushroom miso and trimmings, topped off with potato foam and jakhiya,” says head chef Varun Totlani.

Dos and Dont’s: The secret to a good mushroom dish is selecting fresh, quality mushrooms and cooking them on high heat to achieve a good sear. Shahzad suggests cleaning the mushrooms well, but without water; instead, wipe them with a damp cloth or brush to remove dirt. “Use a hot pan with enough oil or butter to ensure the mushrooms caramelise properly. High heat helps to sear the mushrooms, creating a rich, deep flavour. Avoid overcrowding the pan, as this will cause the mushrooms to steam instead of brown. Season with a bit of salt early to draw out moisture and concentrate the flavours,” he adds.