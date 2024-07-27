The shroom boom
Mushrooms are mushrooming in kitchens all over the place. Like David Blaine, they are appearing in diverse guises from psilocybin mushrooms (thank to the renewed buzz about psychedelics) to substantial slices of king oyster mushrooms serving as scallop substitutes. A highlight dish on the restaurant chain The Bombay Canteen’s menu is the Mushroom Brinji, a twist on the traditional rice dish from Tamil Nadu.
“Our version uses mushrooms like Kashmiri morels, wood ear mushrooms, and Lion’s mane sourced from a gourmet mushroom farm in Delhi NCR. These are cooked with Jeera Samba rice infused with light coconut milk and topped with a flavourful mushroom kheema, creating a symphony of textures and umami goodness,” says Chef Hussain Shahzad, Executive Chef, Hunger Inc. Hospitality.
PC and Chic: Morels are on the ingredient-focused Masque Mumbai’s roster too. The chef uses them to make a morel miso, which is then tossed with Ambe Mohar rice to make an addictive side to go with various dishes. “We’ve also done Kashmiri morels with pea patra and a saffron sauce; mixed mushrooms in a goda masala gravy with ladi pav and a celeriac loncha, and a morel bhutwa inspired by the Uttarakhandi dish, in which we pack on the umami with mushroom miso and trimmings, topped off with potato foam and jakhiya,” says head chef Varun Totlani.
Dos and Dont’s: The secret to a good mushroom dish is selecting fresh, quality mushrooms and cooking them on high heat to achieve a good sear. Shahzad suggests cleaning the mushrooms well, but without water; instead, wipe them with a damp cloth or brush to remove dirt. “Use a hot pan with enough oil or butter to ensure the mushrooms caramelise properly. High heat helps to sear the mushrooms, creating a rich, deep flavour. Avoid overcrowding the pan, as this will cause the mushrooms to steam instead of brown. Season with a bit of salt early to draw out moisture and concentrate the flavours,” he adds.
Health and Flavour: Proper seasoning, aromatics, and a balance of flavours, with a touch of fat to finish, can create a rich and satisfying dish. “In our Mushroom Toast recipe, we use button mushrooms, shiitake, enoki, king oyster and elm oyster mushrooms. Each type brings its own unique texture and taste. Then there is our star dish, the Brown Bechamel Rigatoni with shiitake and button mushrooms, sundried tomatoes and parmesan breadcrumbs. It’s loved for its rich, creamy sauce, the earthy flavours of shiitake and button mushrooms, the tangy punch of sundried tomatoes, and the crunchy, savoury parmesan breadcrumbs that perfectly top it off,” says Shailesh Johny, Culinary Chef and Director, Lavonne Academy and Café, Bengaluru and Delhi.
Mushrooms are both culinary classics and a boon to health, containing a wealth of essential vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins, selenium, and vitamin D. Studies affirm their role in bolstering immunity. “We use king oyster mushrooms, shimeji mushrooms, straw mushrooms, shiitake and various types of fungus in our recipes,” says Master Chef Liang-Yi Jing at ITC Maratha Mumbai.
With zero cholesterol and fat and abundant selenium, mushrooms cater to evolving consumer preferences for health and sustainability. Minimal environmental footprint and high yield makes the muhroom a star in sustainable agriculture for eco-conscious diners, especially Gen Z and millennials. “We are exploring ways to incorporate these healthy ingredients,” says Asami Indo, Partner Chef, Harajuku Tokyo Café, Delhi.
Then there is the latest mushroom coffee craze. Renowned wellness experts praise the healing properties of medicinal mushrooms like chaga, reishi, and lion’s mane for their abilities to combat inflammation, alleviate fatigue, and enhance immune function. Needless to say, health-oriented companies are delving into the world of beneficial fungi by infusing coffee with these therapeutic mushrooms. “Cordyceps tea and chaga coffee are lauded for their health benefits—boosting energy, aiding immunity, respiratory health, fighting free radicals and reducing inflammation,” says Chef Yatendra Rawat Executive Chef, Hyatt Regency, Gurugram.
The era of the shroom has really begun.
MUSHROOM TOAST
By Chef Shailesh Johny
● For the mushroom pate
Button mushroom: 100gm; Thyme: 2 sprigs; Fresh Cream: 20ml; Unsalted butter: 10ml
● For the assorted mushroom
King oyster: 50gm; Elm oyster: 50gm; Shiitake: 25gm; Enoki: 50gm
● For the balsamic reduction
Balsamic vinegar: ½ cup; Brown sugar: 2 tsps
● Sourdough slice: 1
● Truffle oil: 5ml; Finely chopped parsley: 2gm; Flaky salt and crushed black pepper: To taste
METHOD:
● Smear butter on the sourdough slice and grill it on both sides
● Sauté button mushrooms in butter and thyme. Season to taste
● Blend into an emulsion with cream. Keep it chilled
● Fabricate the mushrooms as desired and toss them on a hot pan with butter and thyme
● Place the pate on the slice and top it up with grilled mushrooms. Sprinkle salt and freshly cracked pepper
● Drizzle truffle oil and balsamic reduction
● Garnish with finely chopped parsley