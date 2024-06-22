India's gourmet pet food market booms as owners splurge on exotic treats

Google, Zigly, Emoji, and Zoom, two of whom are adorable Cavalier King Charles’ and two are Shih Tzus, are the apple of their owner Yamini Jaipuria’s eyes. While Google and Zoom love curated pizzas and peanut butter; Emoji and Zigly have a yen for anything with sweet potatoes and also exotic stews. “All four of my babies love different kinds of gourmet food. I prepare separate meals for each one, but only after consulting the vet to ensure these gourmet foods don’t upset their tummy,” she declares.

Jaipuria, the managing trustee of pet-care related Zigly Foundation and Cosmo Foundation believes pets often see themselves as humans and start imitating their owner’s traits. When they are pampered with delectable treats, they recognise their irresistible charm to their humans and ask for more. Jaipuria isn’t the only besotted pet parent. As per data released on Statista, the pet food market in India is expected to grow by 12.63 per cent in 2024 and garner revenues upward of $389.9 million. Further, Statista shows an uptick in the population of pet dogs which is expected to exceed 43 million by 2026. All these dogs, cats and other pets are running up monthly food bills of thousands of rupees for their owners. Pet food brands have been quick to cash in and have begun to sell exclusive human-grade food to pet parents that includes but isn’t limited to Atlantic salmon, boneless duck, quail eggs, dog wine and an array of bakery products.