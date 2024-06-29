A rum affair with tiki cocktails

The OTT presentation of tiki cocktails is part of its cachet. “Tiki cocktails are often as much a visual feast as they are a treat for the taste buds,” says Stanley Fernandes, corporate bar manager at Kyma, Mumbai. A restobar with an outpost in Pune too that has an entire subsection of the menu dedicated to tiki cocktails.

“Typically, these drinks are served in eye-catching, themed glassware such as tiki mugs, coconut shells, or carved pineapples. The garnishes are where tiki cocktails truly shine. They create a tropical paradise,” he says.

The tiki cocktail started with the opening of the very first ‘tiki’ restaurant back in 1934 in Hollywood by Donn Beach. Regardless of who invented the Mai Tai, it is clear to see that Beach was the first person to start mixing fresh syrups, juices and rum. This practice is what makes cocktail a true tiki cocktail and was carried out throughout the renaissance of the tiki cocktail, leading to some of the great cocktails we now see plastered across almost every menu in every bar we ever go to.