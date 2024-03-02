Bean there, brewed that

Did you know that Coorg is regarded as the coffee cup of India?” naturalist Bindu Shree asks the motley group of nine who have accompanied her on a breezy day at The Tamara Coorg for a plantation walk. A few nod their heads. “India is the fifth largest producer of coffee in the world, with almost 70 per cent coming from Karnataka’s two regions—40 per cent from Coorg and 30 per cent from Chikmagalur,” she informs the group.

The daily plantation tours at the luxury resort are designed to make the participants learn more about the flora and fauna of the region and also to introduce them to the vast coffee plantations that are spread across 184 acres of the property located about 3,500 feet above sea level. As Bindu leads the group up an easy hillside climb, she stops to point at different trees and flowers, sharing trivia and asking questions with the rider: “whoever answers correctly will get an extra cup of coffee”.

Some of the wilder guesses elicit laughs while a few manage to show off their general knowledge.

Past the twisted heliconia bushes, colourful hibiscus plants and elephant ear fig trees and on a slightly higher elevation, she asks the participants to cast their eyes downwards and spot coffee bushes. The naturalist proceeds to inform how India is the only country where coffee is grown under shade. “The ecosystem and the surroundings affect the taste and quality. Coffee grown under shade is aromatic and flavourful,” she smiles.

By now, the group is surrounded by coffee bushes with tiny red berries peeking through the leaves. Bindu plucks a few, holding them up for closer inspection, as participants inhale the aroma and feel the soft, smooth fruit. While the coffee shrubs look pretty much the same, some have larger leaves than the others.

The naturalist explains that the plants with the bigger leaves are Robusta coffee plants which yield smaller beans with higher caffeine content, while the smaller plants with bigger berries are Arabica shrubs with lesser caffeine content. “The coffee berries are hand-plucked and sun-dried for further processing,” she adds.