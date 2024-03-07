South Indian 'filter kaapi' ranks second in list of 38 best coffees across the world

In the words of Lorelai Gilmore, "Coffee please, and a shot of cynicism," which is pretty much how most adults function these days. People's favourite brewed aromatic beverage known for its delicious bitter taste has been celebrated globally. Whether it's a morning to go or evening booster, coffee has been engraved in many youngsters' routines. From espresso to latte, mocha to cappuccino, the quest to find the best coffee on the planet has ignited endless debates among connoisseurs.

TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel guide platform, has recently released a new rating list of the 'Top 38 Coffees In The World'. The list features the diverse and flavourful universe of coffee beans and their preparation techniques.

Topping the list is 'Cuban Espresso', a renowned creation which is an espresso shot infused with dark roast coffee and sugar during the brewing process. The drink is brewed in either a stovetop espresso maker or an electric espresso machine. The preparation style also results in a light-brown foam on top.

Coming in second is none other than South India's beloved 'Filter Coffee', a beautiful concoction brewed with the simplicity and efficiency of an Indian coffee filter machine. This machine is made of stainless steel and consists of two chambers-the upper one with a perforated bottom used to hold ground coffee and the bottom chamber in which the brewed coffee is slowly dripped.

Many set up the filter overnight so that they have a freshly brewed coffee ready in the morning. The brew is then mixed with warm milk and sugar and served in a traditional steel or brass glass like tumbler alongside a saucer known as 'dabara'. Before serving/drinking, it is customary to pour the beverage from one vessel to another so that it becomes frothy.

Meanwhile, we have Italy's Cappuccino ranked third and Vietnamese Iced Coffee at number 10. Check out for the rest below!

The top 10 coffees in the world as per TasteAtlas:

1. Cuban Espresso (Cuba)

2. South Indian Coffee (India)

3. Espresso freddo (Greece)

4. Freddo cappuccino (Greece)

5. Cappuccino (Italy)

6. Turkish Coffee (Turkiye)

7. Ristretto (Italy)

8. Frappe (Greece)

9. Eiskaffee (Germany)

10. Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Vietnam)