In Wonka’s wonderland

As you enter the Lindt Home of Chocolate in Zurich, Switzerland, be prepared to be awestruck by the sight of the world’s largest chocolate fountain. Standing tall at 30 ft, it showcases a cascading flow of chocolate, pouring into a colossal Lindor truffle. The magnitude and mesmerising speed of 2.2 pounds per second create an enchanting spectacle. Embark on a delightful journey, immersing yourself in the art of chocolate-making. Don the apron and hat of a chocolatier, uncovering the secrets behind chocolates, and as you mold the truffles, let your creativity run wild.

Before embarking on the actual class, go for a guided museum tour that unveils the fascinating history of this delectable treat. Step into a segment resembling a rainforest, dedicated to cocoa, the key ingredient that forms the heart of chocolate. Explore the origins of chocolate, tracing back to the Mayans in Central America, who enjoyed a cocoa-based drink called ‘xocolatl’. As you journey through the museum, you’ll uncover intriguing facts. For instance, in the 15th century, chocolate made its way to Spain, where it was deemed fit for the Gods after being sweetened with honey or sugar. The drink gained popularity throughout Europe, particularly when French King Louis XIII married Spanish Princess Anne of Austria, divulging the secret recipe.

The next room, named ‘Swiss Pioneers’, reveals the discovery of milk chocolate in 1875 when Henri Nestle collaborated with his neighbour. Check out the exhibits showcasing the technologies used to create the smooth and melt-in-your-mouth chocolate we enjoy today. Discover the evolution of chocolate advertising, and marvel at the packaging of various brands over the years. Along the way, indulge in tastings, adding a delicious touch to your immersive experience.

This unique experiential adventure is a blissful fusion of education and enjoyment, where you and your loved ones create cherished memories. Delight in the joy of being Willy Wonka for a day and savour the sweet rewards of your chocolate-making expertise. As the magical door opens, you step into a chocolate wonderland, adorned with workstations filled with temptation. With anticipation building, you are presented with aprons and chef hats, ready to unleash your creativity. Guided by the Master Chocolatier, you delve into the art of crafting your very own chocolate bunny and lollipops.

Step by step, he demonstrates the intricacies of the process, from molding the chocolate to adding the decorations. It appears effortless when the Master showcases his expertise, but as you begin to create, you realise the precision and skill required, adding an element of challenge and excitement. Throughout the experience, you and your fellow students bond over shared laughter and a mutual determination to craft the perfect chocolate creations. As the day progresses, you find yourself immersed in the world of chocolate-making, discovering new techniques and refining your skills.