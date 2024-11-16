A rosy affair

A rose by any other name is supposed to smell as sweet. It holds true for this cosy café in South Delhi. Run by a mother-daughter team, the Rose café has an unforgettable vintage vibe to it. Co-owner Tarini Ahuja says, “The menu is curated by me and my mother. We have worked on this for over a year. The new twists we keep adding to the preparations perfectly complement our delicious comfort classics.’’

Food: The menu at Rose café reminds you of a quaint little eatery in a European town. The beauty lies in the home-cooked touch their food has to offer. For starters, a very interesting twist to sweet churros called savoury churros is something you should not miss. Served with sour cream on the side, these churros are simply delicious.

A chef-recommended dish of lamb and feta meatballs served with labneh, pickled chilli and pita is the highlight of the menu. The main course has a wide range of pasta, pizzas and something called ‘comfort food’ which mostly has chicken recipes with varied preparations.

Their Chorizo and Blue cheese penne pasta is perfect for those who want their pasta to retain that mild, crunchy Italian essence. The dessert section is absolutely lit as their cakes come baked from their home kitchen. Their salted caramel and chocolate gelato will lift your mood on a bad-work day. Don’t forget to give their fluffiest French toast a try. It is topped with berries and maple syrup. Those with a sweet tooth will find this one irresistible.

Service: The staff is from the time the café was opened twelve years ago. They are well trained and enthusiastic.

Décor: The beauty of this place lies in the details of the décor. Something that will draw your attention is the beautiful rose petals painted on the floor by local artisans. From the furniture to the wall décor, everything is rose-themed and done very thoughtfully.

Price: The place is not overpriced by South Delhi standards and would be approximately Rs 1,700 for two people.

Address: Ground Floor, Eldeco Centre, Metro station, G6R and G7R1, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi