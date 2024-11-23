High on past, mixing with present

Yangdup Lama, one of India’s most celebrated bartenders thanks to his experimental cocktails, and co-founder of artisanal cocktail bar Sidecar, recently opened Brook in Haryana’s Gurugram. Amid the concrete soullessness of the mall which is its home, Brook is an anomaly—something like walking into the sole bar at the end of a hill town’s Mall Road, pun intended. For the hill-station aesthetic is exactly what Lama had aimed to create. The bar’s staple menu is a tribute to hill fare: Happy Himachali Hi Ball that uses blended whiskey with Himachali apple cider vinegar, the Thou Cha with gin and pinewood smoked Himalayan tea—an ode to Lama’s Darjeeling origins.

Brook isn’t a one-off concept—today, India’s top bartenders are taking to niche flavours to create versions of popular cocktails highly attuned to Indian tastebuds. In Bandra, Shahrom Oshtori’s Sixteen33 is close to what Lama has done with Brook. Here, the cocktails narrate the story of Bandra—one of India’s most well-known urban neighbourhoods. Bandra, like most cities, was a collection of villages once; each cocktail here is themed on one, namely, Ranwar, Chimbai, Chuim, Pali and Kantwadi.

In Goa, Pankaj Balachandran’s Countertop India has clinked glasses with Varca resort Amaraanth to launch The Lab, an experiential cocktail bar with an emphasis on local produce. The drinks on the menu pay homage to Goa and its singular spirits— the indigenous cashew feni, local beers and various homegrown gins and rums.

“The job is not just about knowing and creating cocktail recipes any longer, originality is the focus. Earlier, bartending used to be derivative, and making a cocktail that already exists was the norm for bars across the world,” says Lama. He assesses that while following the norm is what gave rise to classic, timeless cocktails such as martinis, sours and negronis, there’s much more to the art of bartending.

“Today, a bartender consciously adds a touch of their personality and experience to their creations. That one is able to practise the concept of farm-to-glass today is a great advantage in letting bartenders celebrate unique aspects of their native regions,” he adds.

Nikhil Merchant, a veteran writer and consulting mixologist subscribes to this philosophy. His festive bar takeover project at Ishaara in Mumbai’s Lower Parel was about Diwali-inspired cocktails. “The bar menu celebrated ingredients popular in traditional celebration of Diwali, such as milk, rice and sugarcane,” Merchant says.