Spoilt for choice in split

It’s a riot of noise and colour. The Green Market, or Pazar, in Split, Croatia, is a fest for the senses. The noise of greetings and haggling buzz in the air; the aromas of blooming flowers, cured meats, and stacks of fresh fruit and vegetables add brightness to even gloomy days.

The Green Market is not just a place to buy produce, but one of the big attractions in Split. The popularity of this coastal town—the second largest in Croatia and the largest on the Dalmatia Coast—is aided by its proximity to the ‘party island’ of Hvar, and of course, the Games of Thrones (several scenes from the TV show were shot here) city of Dubrovnik.

Beyond the charms of the UNESCO Heritage Old Town and Diocletian’s Palace, it is the food in this coastal town that is worthy of attention. Early mornings are busy at the market, where vendors (usually farmers or small growers) from across the region come to showcase their wares and offer samples to interested observers.

Candied fruit is common—everything from figs, orange and lemon peels, to almonds are candied. Dalmatia is full of fig trees, which largely grow around olive groves. So figs are a big part of their cuisine—eaten daily with cheese, and some honey, or in a deliciously moist fig cake. The olive oil, too, is so pure that they drink it plain, believing it provides them essential nutrients.

Between the plum wine and juicy peaches and grapes, there are other treats at the market. Like the soparnik. The traditional Croatian dish is a flat, diamond-shaped cold pancake, usually made with chard, onions, garlic and olive oil. It is commonly eaten during fasting days and on Christmas Eve (when they don’t eat meat). The meat counters in the market are always popular, with people lining up to buy that Croatian staple, prosciutto.