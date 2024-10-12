Hunting in Nature’s Garden of Edibles

forage/foridz/ verb (of a person or animal) search widely for food or provisions

All that is old becomes new is the way of the world. Millennia ago, our ancestors roamed the land looking for food. Later, with increasing urbanisation, the practice became restricted to indigenous communities. But now, there is a renewed interest in foraging with a growing emphasis on eating local, reducing our carbon footprint and reconnecting with nature.

And people such as Shruti Tharayil, who conducts online sessions on wild edibles and medicinal plants, academician and researcher Seema Mundoli and chef Thomas Zacharias are introducing urbanites to the world of wild edibles, thereby helping preserve indigenous knowledge of traditional foods. Tharayil, who splits her time between Kerala and Chennai, holds online talks and walks that teach foragers the name and properties of a particular plant; when and where it grows and how to incorporate it in their daily diet.

“After I began working with rural communities in Andhra Pradesh I became interested in foraging,” says Tharayil, who started her Instagram page, Forgotten Greens, in 2018 to share her knowledge about wild edibles. In 2019, she conducted her first urban foraging walk in Kottivakkam, Chennai. Since then, she has conducted 20 walks in Bengaluru, Chennai, Surat and Coimbatore. She also conducts online talks on medicinal plants that grow locally and their uses.

“Not everyone can come for a walk but some may be interested in knowing more about foraging. I introduce them to wild edibles found all across the country. For instance, purslane, which is high in Omega 3 fatty acids, can be cooked like any other green. Gujaratis call purslane luni bhaji and have used it traditionally in their dishes. Euphorbia hirta or dudhi is high in iron content and is a good supplement for menstruators,” says Tharayil.

Mundoli, faculty, Azim Premji University (APU), Bengaluru, believes urban foraging is more popular and common than we think. In 2021, three research associates and fellows from the school of climate change, APU, did a study on urban foraging.