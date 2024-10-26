Aurangabad: The gully gourmet’s heirloom recipes

Food is ubiquitous in Aurangabad. Famous for its exquisite, centuries-old, rock-cut temples, sculptures and paintings of the UNESCO-endorsed Ellora and Ajanta Caves, the city is also a gastronomic haven. Mughlai? Check. Arabic? Check. Nizami/Marathwada? Check, check. Much of this culinary diversity has to do with the city’s syncretic culture.

Founded by the Abyssinian slave-turned-warrior Malik Ambar in 1610 as Khadki, and ruled subsequently by everyone from the Ahmadnagar Sultanate to Mughal Badshah Aurangazeb and the Nizams of Hyderabad, the regional gastronomic tapestry is a confluence of flavours.

Arguably the best places to sample local food is at street stalls and local markets. In Aurangabad, the go-to place is Buddi Galli, on the outskirts of the city in a district called Naralibag.

A twisty, labyrinthine road of street stalls and hole-in-the-wall eateries, it serves up delicious, cheap food. Push cart vendors sell everything from flavour-charged chicken shawarmas to spicy seekh kebabs smoldering on charcoals, perfuming the air with their irresistible aroma. Tikiya pav—spiced beef patties fried on a griddle and served inside pillowy soft pav—is a treat for the taste buds.

Khau Gali is another foodie destination for a deep dive into the city’s rich food history.

Think halwais deep frying gossamer gold puris to be served with hing-infused aloo sabzi and a piquant carrot pickle; bawarchis fussing over wafer-thin mandi roti in incandescent tandoors… Sellers of chaats, pakodas, vadas, and pani puri are all part of this cultural blast furnace with the atmosphere so thick it can be sliced with a knife.

Khaja sellers are a visual delight around Aurangabad’s historic gates—52 in number. The gargantuan fluffy pastry, like a big bhatura or paratha, but heavier and flaky is crafted from maida, ghee, sugar and khoa. Deep fried in a boiling wok of ghee, it is no diet food but certainly a pocket friendly snack at Rs 50 a pop.