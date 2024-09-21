A plate less ordinary

Think Rajasthani cuisine and dal baati, churma, laal maas, safed maas, come to mind. In touristy places like Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, restaurant menus often feature these popular dishes. However, they highlight only a fraction of the region’s culinary heritage. Dig a little deeper and you realise that food in the land of royals has been heavily influenced by the region’s arid climate and scarcity of water, not to mention a past laden with warfare and survival.

“Rajasthani cuisine is a masterclass in resourcefulness, especially in the arid regions of Marwar and Shekhawati. The short crop season, from August to October, means fresh ingredients are available only for a brief period. This scarcity led the people to use preservation methods to make the most of what they have,” says Dipali Khandelwal, founder of Jaipur-based The Kindness Meal, a community and content platform preserving India’s disappearing food cultures. “The ingenuity is a testament to the region’s resilience and creativity, transforming what might seem like constraints into culinary strengths,” she says.

Avijit Singh, owner, House of Rohet, a collection of boutique hotels in Rajasthan, says the limited variety of ingredients puts a strong emphasis on utilising every part of what is accessible—from root to stem—to create flavourful dishes like hare tamatar ki sabzi and dried lotus stem in gravy. Earlier, the diet primarily consisted of locally available millets like bajra, jowar and jau, which grow amply in the desert as they are more resilient to the weather conditions. The scarcity led to the use of distinctive elements like ker (berries), sangri (beans), which grow only in desert conditions and provide nutritional benefits, and dried lentil dumplings (gatte and mangodi). “Lentils, legumes and beans provided much-needed protein. Scarcity of water meant that we learned to cook with milk, buttermilk, or yogurt,” says Bandana Lal, a home chef.

Foraging was also a vital part of Rajasthan’s past. Wild beans and berries like ker, sangri, kumathia, kaachra and keekar phalli grew in abundance in the, on account of being able to grow in water-scarce conditions, and were used to fulfil nutritional requirements. “Rajasthanis sundry everything—from greens of carrots, spinach and mint, to local mushrooms. A household traditionally has a stock of fofaliya (a local variety of tinda), guar phali (cluster beans), bhee (sundried lotus stem), fogla (buds of Fog tree that grows only in the Thar), and aaloo ke khelre (thick dried potato chips used to make a curry),” Khandelwal says.