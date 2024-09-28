Betting on the bold flavours of Buckwheat

It’s the age of the humble buckwheat. Literally. Domesticated and first cultivated in inland Southeast Asia around 6,000 BCE, the grain has made a comeback in popularity owing to an increasing demand for healthy and eco-friendly foods. Grown in the hilly regions of the country, its appeal lies in being a versatile and nutritious option, particularly favoured by those following gluten-free or plant-based diets. In Indian culinary traditions, it has been integral for centuries, commonly known as kuttu, a popular food during fasting periods. The trend towards exploring diverse global cuisines has boosted its recognition, gaining worldwide popularity.

Contemporary flavours

Most chefs today believe in locally sourced ingredients, innovation and sustainability. Buckwheat, naturally, is a winner. At JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Prakash Chettiyar, Director of Culinary, uses it in various forms. “We love showcasing buckwheat’s versatility with dishes like the Buckwheat and Carrot Velouté with Creme Fraîche, a comforting soup with a creamy finish and Buckwheat and Wild Mushroom Risotto with Truffle Oil, which is a unique take on risotto with rich, umami flavours.

Our Buckwheat and Porcini Mushroom Tart with Goat Cheese is hearty and elegant,” he says. The grain is also featured in the fish and chips beer batter, pie crusts, as well as in cookies and pancakes at La Croûte in Delhi. “We like to toast our buckwheat for a few minutes before using it for that extra nutty flavour which complements the creamy filling,” says founder Ipsa Sambhi.