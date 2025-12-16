On the winter table of Kamei

On afternoons when winter has seeped into the bones you may need some warming, or the evenings when you want something more special than homemade chicken soup, these are signs your body is asking for Kamei. TMS steps into the premium luxury modern Asian restaurant in the heart of south Delhi that has just launched its winter menu on a late afternoon.

The new menu brings together soulful bowls, warm grills, and refined sharing plates, along with a fresh cocktail list inspired by winter nostalgia. If you follow our route, you will be in a good place.

We start with the ginger hit of the bowl of prawn dumpling soup; the silken wantons in the soup are excellent; if the soup feels mild, stir in a bit of chilli oil or the spiced ginger dip. We follow this up with the Prawn and Tuna Ceviche with smoky bell pepper leche de tigre, a wonderful dish laced with a coconut cream sauce consisting of little squares of tuna and prawn peeping out from in between ribbons made of mashed sweet potato. It is topped by a cheese cracker which I didn't fancy but the dish otherwise is excellent. The Steamed Snapper in White Soy Broth paired with nameko mushrooms and fermented red chilli is another good dish. We pair it with duck rice.