On the winter table of Kamei

On afternoons when winter has seeped into the bones you may need some warming, or the evenings when you want something more special than homemade chicken soup, these are signs your body is asking for Kamei. TMS steps into the premium luxury modern Asian restaurant in the heart of south Delhi that has just launched its winter menu on a late afternoon.
The new menu brings together soulful bowls, warm grills, and refined sharing plates, along with a fresh cocktail list inspired by winter nostalgia. If you follow our route, you will be in a good place.
We start with the ginger hit of the bowl of prawn dumpling soup; the silken wantons in the soup are excellent; if the soup feels mild, stir in a bit of chilli oil or the spiced ginger dip. We follow this up with the Prawn and Tuna Ceviche with smoky bell pepper leche de tigre, a wonderful dish laced with a coconut cream sauce consisting of little squares of tuna and prawn peeping out from in between ribbons made of mashed sweet potato. It is topped by a cheese cracker which I didn't fancy but the dish otherwise is excellent. The Steamed Snapper in White Soy Broth paired with nameko mushrooms and fermented red chilli is another good dish. We pair it with duck rice.
Other highlights from the menu include the Pork Xiao Long Bao, Shanghai-style soup dumplings bursting with umami; and the Black Pepper Prawns, wok-stir fried with edamame, snow peas, and a robust Chinese black pepper glaze; and the Cumin ‘Lamb’ Chuan, inspired by the signature flavours of Xinjiang.
Complementing the food, Kamei’s winter cocktail menu reimagines seasonal indulgence through Japanese precision and a sense of cozy nostalgia. The Tamaré blends Haku Japanese craft vodka with jaggery and tamarind cordial, finished with a hint of spice and chocolate bitters, while the Goko Sour II elevates the classic sour with tequila, berries, orange and yuzu reduction, and lacto-fermented grapes. The comforting Toddy and Mulled Wine reinterprets timeless winter favourites with honey, spices, and citrus - crafted for slow sipping on crisp evenings. This menu change represents more than a seasonal refresh — it’s a reflection of Kamei’s evolution, staying true to its core philosophy of balance and artistry while embracing a bolder, more expressive culinary vision.
We closed the meal with Matcha Parfait — a silken matcha cremeux layered with saffron-soaked milk cake, and seasonal fruits like strawberry — truly a dessert that embodies both warmth and finesse.
At G9F, Ground Floor, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, the venue is open for lunch on weekdays from 12:30pm to 4:00pm and for dinner from 7:00pm to 12:00am. On weekends, lunch is served from 12:30pm to 4:00pm, while dinner is available from 7:00pm to 1:00am. The approximate cost for two is ₹6,000 without alcohol and ₹8,000 with alcohol.