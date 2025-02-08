Bangkok to Gurugram, chef Garima Arora's venture a homecoming masterpiece

Banng, chef Garima Arora’s first Indian venture, brings Bangkok to Gurugram with bold Thai flavours. The Michelin-starred chef combines nostalgia and spice in a vibrant restaurant led by her Gaa protégé, Manav Khanna.

Food: Chef Arora rewrites the rules of Thai food with creative flair. The drama begins right with the appetizers. Enter the Tom Kha Pani Puri, where crisp puris, brimming with a mushroom-herb filling, rest atop elephant-shaped teapots filled with chilled coconut and lemongrass-infused broth. The Som Tum Papad takes the traditional papaya salad and elevates it with a crunchy rice cracker, while Toss My Yum is a lively medley of pomelo, betel leaves, toasted coconut, and crispy rice. For the adventurous, the Yum Seabass is an explosion of Thai chili-spiked ceviche—a firecracker so addictive, you’ll weep through the heat for another bite.

Noodz, a hands-on lettuce-wrapped noodle DIY, is the very essence of interactive dining. Vegetarians won’t miss out either: Bangkok-style crisp morning glory and green curry with raw banana and water chestnut are as satisfying as they are inventive.

Then there is My Instant Tom Yum, a single-serving marvel of creamy, spicy, veggie-loaded tom yum noodles. For dessert, indulge in coconut ice cream with waffle shells or a snowy heap of bingsu magic.

Service: The service is warm and welcoming, although it may slow down slightly during busy times.

Décor: This vibrant 120-seater captures the essence of Bangkok in NCR’s bustling business district. Ruby red walls, deep blue accents, and pumping music set the tone, while bold murals—like Air India’s Maharaja dancing with a Khon performer—celebrate a lively cultural exchange.

Designed by Studio Renesa, the space is split between a chic, chessboard-floored bar and a sunlit dining area, promising electric evenings when the lights dim. The open kitchen’s sizzle and street market aromas complete the sensory journey.

Price: Average meal for two costs around `6,500 (without alcohol) plus taxes.

Address: Two Horizon Centre, T-2, Golf Course Rd, Horizon Colony, Sector 43, Gurugram