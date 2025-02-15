Absolutely Smashing!

Once considered diner staples, burgers are now canvases for global reinvention, with chefs tapping into childhood memories and fast-food nostalgia. The smash burger’s renaissance is a story of creativity meeting culinary tradition. A burger patty that's pressed flat on a griddle or grill, creating a thin, crispy patty with a caramelised crust yet a crispy and juicy core—that's the smash burger for you. The process begins with balls of ground meat, pressed onto a sizzling hot grill with a heavy spatula—sometimes even a can of beans for extra weight.

At the newly launched, The Standard, Singapore, the smash burger is a masterclass in indulgence. Nestled between soft buns, the perfectly seared meat patties are layered with melted cheese and chimichurri mayo, creating a balanced bite of crunch and creaminess. Crisp fries on the side elevate the experience.

A smash burger’s charm lies in its simplicity. Chef Sushil Dwarkanath believes that “a good smash burger is all about balance.” The texture of the ground meat must be just right—neither too coarse nor overly ground—maintaining an ideal 80/20 meat-to-fat ratio. “The extra caramelisation from the Maillard reaction creates a flavorful crust, which is key to its appeal,” he explains.

A Classic Reinvented

In a culinary collaboration that made waves in Bengaluru, FunkyTown teamed up with Muro of Bangkok for a flavour-packed pop-up. The Bangkok eatery introduced its imaginative creations to Indian palates, putting a funky twist on its classic Thai-inspired dishes.

The star of the show? The Funky Smash Burger—a juicy delight made with Wagyu beef that ignites taste buds and Instagram feeds alike. “We’re here to push the boundaries of flavor,” says Chef Theo, group head chef of Sarnies Thailand.

Bengaluru’s Beyondburg also recently launched its gourmet smash burger. Co-founder Ajmal Jaseem shares, “Our mission is to revolutionise fast food with a fresh and organic approach.” What started as a small kiosk in 2017 has now evolved into a celebrated name in gourmet dining, drawing burger enthusiasts to its Kochi, Kozhikode, and Bengaluru locations.