Savouring the Spanish Delight

Goa is vibrant all year round and so is the culinary scene there. The ever-happening city welcomes a new gem with Nora’s Cantina. It is the signature restaurant at the newly launched Novotel Goa Panjim. The lit and lively space promises to be the ideal spot for fun gatherings and authentic flavours.

The premium Spanish restaurant promises guests a delightful elegance with various dining styles, starting from the Tapas Zone and the family-style meal at The Social Plate.

Food: The menu is an ode to the rich, robust flavours of Portugal and Spain. It offers shareable small flavours, crafted with rich and vibrant flavours. A vegetarian delight that you shouldn’t miss out on is the Churros Di Queso de Cabra, warm goat cheese paired with fresh tomato, zucchini, onion jam and greens.

A variety of traditional soups, each bowl brimming with comforting flavours, is definitely a must-try. You can elevate your dining experience with a specially designed selection of Iberian wines, spirits, and signature cocktails bursting with refreshing citrus and herbal notes.

For a sweet finale, revel in the Turrón Tiramisu—a decadent blend of pistachio nougat, Baileys, and dark rum—or indulge in the goodness of a traditional Basque cheesecake.

Décor: The relaxed alfresco seating and bar stools are perfect for lazy brunches and exquisite cocktails. The best part about the lit interiors is that they can make you feel alive on a gloomy day.

Service: The staff is warm, attentive, polite and very quick to observe if you need anything.

Price: At Rs 3,500 for two, it is not very easy on the pocket, but it is definitely worth it. You won’t regret spending that extra money.

Address: EDC Complex, Plot No. 36, Patto Centre,Panaji, Goa 403001