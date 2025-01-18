Pasta palate

Say hello to the new restaurant that celebrates native culture with its handmade pasta and other traditional delicacies even as it doffs its hat to South Italy’s rich gastronomic traditions. The menu is curated by renowned Chef Piccinno Vito from Lecce, in Salento (South Italy, region of Puglia) who has over 45 years of experience.

Food: The extensive menu has an interesting array of options as well as food trivia. Start with the Burrata Alla Salentina, which pairs a soft burrata cheese with ripe tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. The Antipasti Frittini Veg, anassortment of Italian fried vegetables, featuring savoury aubergine balls, crispy battered vegetables, and traditional pittula whets your appetite for more.

Try Della Gioia filled with pulled chicken, smoked scamorza, La Gioia salsa, cauliflower cream, and confit tomatoes. All the pastas (egg and non-egg based) are made fresh in house and each dish is handcrafted, and made using traditional regional Italian recipes. Must-tries here are the Orecchiette Alla Barese, a handmade pasta with chili and Indian mustard greens as well as the Bucatini Amatriciana, a handmade pasta with aged pork jowl and tomato sauce.

All the pizzas use a sourdough base. In fact, the restaurant is all set to be the first one in India to be certified for their Neapolitan pizzas. Check La Gioia, made with pumpkin cream, mozzarella fior di latte, smoked scamorza, ventricina, and onion marmalade. To end your meal on a sweet note, check out Pasticciotto, a dessert from Salento made with pasta frolla and strawberry coulis.