Canvas and cuisine

Damien Hirst’s Cherry Blossom prints greet you as soon as you step out of the elevator. Inside, works by Sameer Kulavoor, Takashi Murakami, and Jennifer Guidi grace the walls while the alcove seating is adorned with Rana Begum’s spray paint on paper. Arts Cafe at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) aptly complements the adjoining Art House, spotlighting a (potentially rotating) roster of contemporary Indian and international artists.

Food: The menu draws inspiration from Indian, European, and Asian flavours, offering a range of familiar and comforting plates.

Think naan with ‘everything bagel’ seasoning served with hummus, baba ghanoush, and avocado labneh; smoked salmon toast; assorted pizzas and pastas (try the saffron capunti pasta with lamb bolognese); corn on the cob; and jacket baked potatoes with a choice of fillings.

For those who are craving Indian flavours, the mini thali is a great choice with North Indian and Gujarati options; the latter has seasonal undhiyu, poori, kadhi, and khichdi. Leave room for dessert, particularly the Indian trinity of gajar halwa, jalebi, and rabdi ice cream presented in a single dish.

The syrupy baba au rhum is a treat for those with a sweet tooth. Pair your meal with a range of signature cocktails like the Popcorn Negroni, which is expertly made and Art of Rajasthan, a delicious concoction of Godawan whisky, tamarind and chilli syrup, and spicy sauce. Alternatively, choose from an extensive wine list, spirits, and a small selection of mocktails.

Service: Service is warm and friendly but a tad slow when the cafe gets busy.

Décor: Designed by Gauri Khan, the elegant interiors are done up in earthy tones with Art Deco detailing, ornate brass-and-gold patterns, and luxurious light fixtures.

Price: Average meal for two costs around `2,500 (without alcohol).

Address: 3rd floor, NMACC, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai