Say cheese!

Rooted in the time-honoured Neapolitan techniques, obsessive sourcing and joy of sharing authentic food, Bengaluru’s Serious Slice offers a perfect ode to Naples with its delish fare.

Food: The open-kitchen restaurant focuses on slow cooking, (72-hour fermented dough, slow-browned butter) and the use of Neapolitan techniques. The menu is ‘seriously’ extensive. Start with Burrata salad—a crunchy mix of creamy burrata, cherry tomatoes and arugula, tossed in zesty lemon dressing. The antipasti or the Mozzarella stick, with gooey, molten cheese served with the signature chilli marinara sauce perfectly balances the flavours. For the sea-food lovers, the spicy tuna tartare, crab and prawn picante, fish and basil is a good choice. Panuozzo, a type of Italian sandwich filled with different flavours, is a must try. The pizzas are airy and light courtesy the fantastic dough and comes with various toppings. The signature charcoal-infused spaghetti tossed in a rich garlic butter sauce, served with tender lobster, and fresh herbs offers a refined flavour. End your meal with their classic cheesecake—a winner with its rich and creamy fillings. If you like sweet drinks, try Amalfi berry—a creamy blend of strawberry and blueberry compote.