Bot Appétit

When Yatin Vrachhia moved to Bengaluru with his wife, he faced a common urban lifestyle dilemma: long work hours, little energy to cook, and a market flooded with unhealthy food options. But where most saw inconvenience, Vrachhia saw a technological opportunity. Alongside Amit Kumar Gupta and Sudeep Gupta, he launched Nosh—an AI-driven cooking robot engineered to replicate the human touch in Indian cooking with machine precision.

Launched in February, after nearly seven years of R&D, Nosh is more than a kitchen appliance—it’s a fully automated culinary system designed with ‘Culinary Intelligence’, an AI that mimics the decision-making and manual dexterity of human cooking. The system manages everything from measuring spices and stirring gravies to sautéing and timing pressure-cooking cycles—all while adapting to user preferences for spice, salt, and oil levels.

“We had to design a system that doesn’t just follow recipes, but understands the intent behind cooking actions. There’s no playbook for that—it’s a fusion of robotics, AI, thermal engineering, and good old culinary science,” explains the 40-year-old Vrachhia.