Livin’ la Vida Roca

Securing a reservation here is akin to winning the lottery with their 11-month waiting list, but every moment of anticipation pays off tenfold. El Celler de Can Roca, the three Michelin star restaurant nestled in Girona, Spain is where the Game of Thrones was filmed. Though the historical quarter of the City of the Four Rivers throngs with medieval buildings the restaurant itself is housed in a contemporary builing. It flaunts large glass walls that seamlessly connects with a stunning inner garden. Gentle and artful lighting bathes the space, and the food takes centrestage. Run by the Roca brothers—Head Chef Joan, Sommelier Josep, and Pastry Chef Jordi—and each contributing their unique skills, El Celler is a journey through flavours and memories. It is as a testament to their mother’s legacy, who is the queen of the kitchen since the family started its first venture, Can Roca, in 1967.
As Josep puts it, “We are a family which loves to share the joy of good food and good wine.” The tasting menu, a tapestry of local Catalonian ingredients intertwined with the brothers’ avant-garde techniques, unfolds like a curated wonder. Says Joan, “Our dishes narrate our family’s legacy.” With names that evoke the elegance of an art gallery—‘A Whole Prawn’ and ‘Oyster Ying-Yang’—their creations may appear simple at first glance, yet they are anything but. Each dish delivers textures that astound (imagine a crunch in foie gras). “Embracing tradition through innovation, we honour our roots while minimising waste, ensuring every dish celebrates sustainability and creativity in harmony,” adds Joan.
Josep’s expertise adds a layer of unspoken dialogue between wine and food. His vast knowledge and the restaurant’s impressive wine cellar of over 60,000 bottles make each pairing a revelation. “Wine is not just a beverage; it’s integral to the dining experience,” he says. The experience crescendos with Jordi’s sublime desserts, ends the meal on a note of pure alchemy. He is deeply connected to the traditional desserts of his youth, stating, “I always go back to the basics.” His creations, such as Whisky a la Pie, punctuate the experience with joy and nostalgia. “Pastry is a celebration,” Jordi believes, “it should evoke joy and childhood memories.”
Having a meal at El Celler de Can Roca transcends the sophistication of haute cuisine to allow diners partake in a philosophy of food. A philosophy rooted in family, culture, and the essence of freedom in the autonomous province in Catalonia that liberate the palate.