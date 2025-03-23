Livin’ la Vida Roca

As Josep puts it, “We are a family which loves to share the joy of good food and good wine.” The tasting menu, a tapestry of local Catalonian ingredients intertwined with the brothers’ avant-garde techniques, unfolds like a curated wonder. Says Joan, “Our dishes narrate our family’s legacy.” With names that evoke the elegance of an art gallery—‘A Whole Prawn’ and ‘Oyster Ying-Yang’—their creations may appear simple at first glance, yet they are anything but. Each dish delivers textures that astound (imagine a crunch in foie gras). “Embracing tradition through innovation, we honour our roots while minimising waste, ensuring every dish celebrates sustainability and creativity in harmony,” adds Joan.

Josep’s expertise adds a layer of unspoken dialogue between wine and food. His vast knowledge and the restaurant’s impressive wine cellar of over 60,000 bottles make each pairing a revelation. “Wine is not just a beverage; it’s integral to the dining experience,” he says. The experience crescendos with Jordi’s sublime desserts, ends the meal on a note of pure alchemy. He is deeply connected to the traditional desserts of his youth, stating, “I always go back to the basics.” His creations, such as Whisky a la Pie, punctuate the experience with joy and nostalgia. “Pastry is a celebration,” Jordi believes, “it should evoke joy and childhood memories.”

Having a meal at El Celler de Can Roca transcends the sophistication of haute cuisine to allow diners partake in a philosophy of food. A philosophy rooted in family, culture, and the essence of freedom in the autonomous province in Catalonia that liberate the palate.