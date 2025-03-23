Punjabi heaven

Comforted by an old-school charm, Ikk Panjab serenades you with rustic dishes of yore. This is not a place if you are looking for chicken tangdi and butter chicken (though they do have it on the menu), rather visit here for the quaint decor and some long-forgotten classics.

Food: The restaurant boasts of a menu that celebrates the history of the once-undivided state in all its glory. Start the meal with Palak patta chaat. It is perfectly crispy and tangy. For those who love a course of soup, try the Mutton yakhni, delcately flavoured, it hits the right spot. The Dahi kebab and Chicken pakoda came highly recommended, but both failed to impress. What steals the show, however, is the Burra kebab. The chef claims he marinades the pieces for two days to get the fall-off-the-bone texture. The Tandoori jumbo prawns are a hit too. After all that meat if you are craving for something soothing, try the Sindhi khatti masar dal. It is really surprising how the simplest of dishes can be elevated to a level of ecsatcy in the right hands. In desserts, skip the Jalebi-rabdi, and go for the Adrak ka halwa. Also, their ginger-lemon Bunta soda should be your go-to drink to accompany the meal.